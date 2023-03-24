THE KING AND I Directed by Glenn Casale to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre This Spring

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience "Something Wonderful" as it presents a cast of 44 (one of La Mirada Theatre's largest ever!), coupled with the recent Broadway revival's lavish sets and costumes, in a sumptuous new production of the legendary Tony award winning musical THE KING AND I, music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on "Anna and the King of Siam" by Margaret Landon, original choreography by Jerome Robbins, musical direction by Dennis Castellano, choreography by Rumi Oyama, and directed by Glenn Casale. THE KING AND I will preview on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 22 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, April 22 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, May 14, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



THE KING AND I is one of the greatest musicals from the golden age of Broadway - adored by the public and critics alike - with one of the finest scores ever written, including "Shall We Dance?," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," "Something Wonderful," and "Getting to Know You." Set in the 1860s, THE KING AND I is based on the true story of Anna Leonowens, a widowed schoolteacher from Wales, who travels to Siam to teach the King's many children. Her effect on the kingdom and the kingdom's effect on her are the basis of this beautiful and classic musical.



ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

GLENN CASALE

(Director) Broadway: Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby (Tony Award nomination, Best Revival), which was filmed by A&E and garnered two Emmy Awards. Off-Broadway: Dragapella at Studio 54 (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Best Production). International: for Media Lane Entertainment, Hello Dolly, Stage Entertainment. The Netherlands: Disney's The Little Mermaid, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Russia), The Wiz. National Tours: Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Disney's The Little Mermaid and Camelot. Los Angeles: Wrestlers starring Mark Harmon and George Clooney, From the Top starring Carol Burnett. Los Angeles Ovation Award-winning Best Musical Anything Goesstarring Rachel York, Brent Barrett, Sally Struthers, and Fred Willard, The Prisoner of Second Avenue with Jason Alexander. Glenn served as Artistic Director for Broadway Sacramento at Music Circus from 2008-2018. Television: ABC's "The Faculty" starring Meredith Baxter and "The Wayans Brothers" for the WB.

RUMI OYAMA

(Choreographer) Choreography credits include Sayonara (Pan Asian Rep's Off-Broadway musical; "Fred Astaire Award" for Outstanding Female Dancer), Dance for Learning (Global conference with Michelle Obama as speaker); Allegiance (Los Angeles's Arataki Theater; nominated for a Broadway World Regional Award). Acting credits include Allegiance (Broadway); Running for Grace (Amazon Prime).

DENNIS CASTELLANO

(Musical Director and Conductor) McCoy Rigby: The Sound of Music, Dreamgirls, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mary Poppins, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, My Fair Lady, Annie, Guys & Dolls, Annie Get Your Gun, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Musical Supervisor/Director for Broadway Sacramento at Music Circus: Carousel, The Secret Garden, In the Heights, Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act, Hair,Sweeney Todd, and La Cage aux Folles. South Coast Repertory: The Light in the Piazza, A Little Night Music, and Sunday in the Park with George. Musical Theatre West: Cinderella, Something Rotten, Catch Me If You Can,Bright Star, Oklahoma!, and Hairspray.



The Design Team for THE KING AND I is as follows: Scenic/Costume Design by NETworks Rentals (based on Original Set Design by Michael Yeargan & Original Costume Design by Catherine Zuber); Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Cricket S. Myers; Costume Coordinator, Adam Ramirez; Co-Hair/Wig/Make-up Design by Kaitlin Yagen and Madison Medrano; Properties Supervisor Kevin Williams. Thai Cultural Consultant and Dialect Coach is Riw Rakkulchon. The Casting Director is Julia Flores. The Production Stage Manager is Donna R. Parsons.



Casting for THE KING AND I will be announced shortly.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING



THE KING AND I will preview on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 22 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, April 22 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, May 14, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, April 23 at

6:30 pm.



There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, May 6 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 pm.



Tickets range from $19 - $95 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.



The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for "Best Season of the Year." The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.



Celebrating its 29th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world's premier theatrical production companies and continues to be grateful to share a wildly successful collaboration with the City of La Mirada. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today and garnering many Emmy Awards, Tony nominations, and LA Ovation Awards.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China), SAUDI ARABIA - Peter Pan (this was the first Broadway Musical to ever play in Saudi Arabia), USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach, Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams, BROADWAY - ‪Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll and Hyde starring Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox and "American Idol" and Tony Award nominee ‪Constantine Maroulis, and The Little Mermaid, the Musical. Peter Pan, starring Cathy Rigby, has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of "Peter Pan"received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations. La Mirada Theatre productions of A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies and Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby are now streaming on Broadway HD.