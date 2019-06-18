THE JOHNNY CYCLE Returns To L.A.

Today marks The Speakeasy Society's first ever crowdfunding campaign launch after 7 years of creating original stories for immersive theatre audiences in Los Angeles. This fall, their acclaimed work The Johnny Cycle will return featuring new, reimagined content for a limited 4-week engagement. This theatrical experience explores the impact of war on those left behind, and the way in which the nationalistic rhetoric of the WWI-era impacted the life and career of Dalton Trumbo. Inspired by Trumbo's novel, Johnny Got His Gun, audiences are guided through an epic and intimate experience examining the costs of politics, power, and war.

Pre-sale tickets are only available via IndieGoGo. Donor perks also include

behind the scene tours, VIP ticket access with exclusive content, and cast meet-n-greets. The Johnny Cycle will premiere at Mountain View Mausoleum ( 2300 Marengo Avenue, Altadena, California 91001) beginning August 22, 2019.

The Speakeasy Society is an LA based immersive entertainment company creating intimate and epic experiences in unexpected places. We craft a shared experience where audience interaction plays a vital role in the performance. Past creative partners include The Broad Stage, Golden Road Brewing Company, and Two Bit Circus, with whom they will be launching a new project in July! speakeasysociety.com

NOTE: Johnny will be performed in a guided, individualized experience over the course of about 120 minutes. For audiences 14 and over. Capacity is limited. (Performance requires mobility, though a limited number of wheelchair accessible performances are available).





