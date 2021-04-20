THE CORRESPONDENT Will Be Performed on Zoom by Theatre 40 on April 26

Theatre 40 presents a Zoom reading of a play by Ken Urban, The Correspondent, on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

A grieving husband hires a dying woman to deliver a message to his deceased wife in the afterlife. Then, he starts to receive letters with details that only his wife could know....

John Leslie directs a cast that includes Charlotte Williams Roberts, Landon Beatty and David Westbay.

Ken Urban, the playwright, is the author of 29 plays, among them Happy Sad; The Female Terrorist Project; Inappropriate Sexual Relations; and White People. He is the front man of the rock band Occurrence. He is Senior Lecturer and Head of Dramatic Writing in the Music and Theater Arts Program at M.I.T.

Director John Leslie is one of the moderators of Theatre Forty's Monday Night Seminars. Also an actor, he has appeared in Theatre 40's productions of The Manor, Screwball Comedy, Separate Beds, A Christmas Pudding, Violet Sharp and The Drawer Boy.

To access this Zoom reading on Monday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. PDT, please use this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83070904516?pwd=U3ZEY3pKZ1JpUzNUbW8vS0kyY1RZQT09

This is a free event. The non-profit Theatre 40 gratefully accepts donations in support of its artistic endeavors at http://theatre40.org