THE CHER SHOW to be Presented at The Terrace Theater in September

The brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW will come to The Terrace Theater in Long Beach for 3 performances on September 14 and 15. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW are on sale August 9 and start at $52.01. Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or by visiting The Terrace Theater Box Office at 300 E Ocean Blvd #300, Long Beach, CA 90802. The patron service phone number is 800-776-7469. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by contacting 800-776-7469 or by emailing Groups@americantheatreguild.org.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

BIG LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.BigLeagueProductions.org.

