Comedian Kyle Kasabian's Special To Premiere On YouTube

Following a sold-out run at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in 2024 and 2025, "Monetize Your Grief and Capitalize on Trauma" is being released as a filmed special on YouTube. The half-hour show, written by and starring Kyle Kasabian, will be available to stream on YouTube starting February 1st, 2026.

"Monetize Your Grief and Capitalize on Trauma" is a tale as old as time: two dead parents, a dead brother, and the classic struggle of crafting a solo show all about it that will make you look deep, brave, and most importantly: make you a sought-after asset by a streaming service. Kasabian is hilariously vulnerable in this witty, dark comedy about the business of grief and show.

"Monetize Your Grief and Capitalize on Trauma " is written and performed by award-winning comedian Kyle Kasabian (Scam Goddess, Girls5Eva, DropoutTV), directed by Haley Mancini (Shameless, The Powerpuff Girls), filmed and edited by Drew Kaufman. The special will be released as a co-production with comedy media company, Twenty Beach Productions.

Stream the special on Kasabian's YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@KyleKasabian

About Kyle Kasabian:

Kyle Kasabian is an LA based actor, writer, comedian & director whose credits include "Girls5Eva" (Netflix) "Thousandaires" "Monet's Slumber Party" (DropoutTV) "Scam Goddess" (Disney+) "Studio C" (BYUtv) and CBS Showcase.He is an alumni of The Upright Citizen's Brigade Theatre and can be seen performing at Dynasty Typewriter, The Groundlings, and The Lyric Hyperion. VIMEO STAFF PICKS and VULTURE have featured his work, and he is a 2025 WEBBY AWARD winner for his short film "Fancy Hat, Missing Son,". His award-winning short film "BUMP", starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Artemis Pebdani, is wrapping a successful festival run.