Festival of Arts Opens Scholarship Applications for 2026-2027 Academic Year

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for its longstanding and highly competitive Scholarship Program for the 2026–2027 academic year. Graduating high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by February 13, 2026, at www.foapom.com/about/scholarships.

“For generations, the Festival of Arts has been deeply committed to investing in the future of young artists,” said Festival of Arts Scholarship Chair Ed Hanke. “This program is about more than financial support, it's about recognizing talent, encouraging creative exploration, and giving students the confidence to pursue their artistic goals.”

Established in 1957, the Festival of Arts Scholarship Program has awarded more than $3.5 million to local students pursuing degrees in the arts. In 2025 alone, five first-year recipients were each awarded $20,000 four-year scholarships, totaling $1-0,000 in new awards. Each scholarship provides $5,000 per year for up to four years, supporting students in disciplines including film, theater, visual arts, and writing. Past recipients have demonstrated exceptional academic success, with an average first-year GPA of 3.78.

For the students, the impact of the scholarship extends well beyond financial assistance. “I would like to express my deepest thanks for the Festival's generosity. This scholarship means such a great deal to me, and I am honored to have been recognized for my love of music,” shared former scholarship recipient Frances Naude. “Thanks to supporters of the arts like the Festival of Arts, I feel encouraged to continue my passion and to share it with others.”

Another past honoree, Ginny Davis, reflected on the confidence the award inspired early in her academic journey. “It means so much to me that someone else believes in my artistic abilities enough to award me money to help jumpstart my career,” said Davis. “It really gave me confidence knowing others believe in me this much.”

The Festival of Arts offers highly competitive, four-year scholarships in the following categories:

Film

Performing Arts (including dance, music, and theater arts, both performance and production)

Visual Arts

Writing

Students may apply in multiple categories but may only be awarded one scholarship.

The Festival of Arts Scholarship Committee includes Chair Ed Hanke and committee members Wayne Baglin, John Connolly, Anita Mangels, Mitch Ridder, and Jeff Rovner.

For general scholarship information contact Bridget Wallace at scholarships@foapom.com or visit the website at www.foapom.com/about/scholarships. The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.