THE CARSINO SHOW Returns to Sutter Street Theatre

This show boasts live music, comedy and tributes to Liberace, Carol Burnett, Frank Sinatra and more.

Mar. 8, 2021  

The Carsino Show is back! In the style of the Johnny Carson show as done by the Mafia.

This show boasts live music, comedy and tributes to Liberace, Carol Burnett, Frank Sinatra, Rodney Dangerfield, Dean Martin, Abbot & Costello and more with your host, Johnny Carsino!

The show will be performed in a socially distanced nightclub cabaret seating. Masks are required and temperatures will be taken upon arrival. A full bar will be available.

Reservations are required so call 916-353-1001 to reserve your space! Tickets are $20 each.


