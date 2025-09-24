THE AARON PLAY Will Have World Premiere at Independent Shakespeare Co. Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Independent Shakespeare Co. (Indie Shakes) and Coin & Ghost will co-produce the world premiere of THE AARON PLAY by Zachary Bones, directed by Carly DW Bones.

Picking up where Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus leaves off, THE AARON PLAY finds Aaron the Moor buried up to his chest in earth, sentenced to die by starvation. Guarded by Romans and haunted by spirits of the dead, Aaron plots escape and dreams of reuniting with his son. Both tragic and darkly funny, the play interrogates vengeance, justice, and the cost of empire-building, offering a contemporary riff on one of Shakespeare’s bloodiest works.

The production stars Bruce Lemon, Jr. as Aaron, with William Gray, Brian Monahan, and Camila Rozo. The creative team includes Scenic Design by Colin Lawrence, Lighting Design by Bosco Flanagan, Costume Design by Alexis Chaney, and Video Production Design by Jennifer Gonzalez.

Indie Shakes Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma called the work “a bold new play that interweaves Shakespeare’s story with completely modern sensibilities and theatrical conventions,” while Coin & Ghost Artistic Director Zach Davidson praised it as “timely, wicked, and way funnier than it has any right to be.”

About the Playwright & Director

Zachary Bones is a Los Angeles-based actor, playwright, visual artist, puppeteer, and teaching artist, with nearly two decades of experience performing with companies such as East West Players, Sacred Fools, Ghost Road, and more. His artistic practice spans theatre, education, and visual art.

Carly DW Bones is a theatre director, intimacy professional, and educator who has directed at companies including Independent Shakespeare Co, Coin & Ghost, Rogue Machine, The Echo, EST/LA, and South Coast Rep. Their practice combines performance, ritual, and trauma-sensitive storytelling.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place October 16–November 16, 2025, at the Independent Shakespeare Co. Studio at Atwater Crossing (3191 Casitas Ave., Ste 130, Atwater Village, Los Angeles). A press opening is set for Friday, October 24. Tickets are available at indieshakes.org or by calling 818-710-6306.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP