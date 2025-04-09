TCM and Fandango Unveil Exclusive Online Shop for 2025 Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TCM and Fandango at Home have launched the TCM Classic Film Festival storefront on Fandango FanStore, offering exclusive merchandise for the 2025 edition of the film festival taking place April 24-27, 2025, in Hollywood, CA. Newly designed items, available only on the Fandango FanStore, include the official 2025 festival poster, souvenirs, and apparel.

Fandango at Home will also offer a special curated collection from the extensive catalogue of TCM Film Festival titles that have screened over the last 15 years. Renowned for its iconic film libraries from Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO, Turner Classic Movies offers fans the ability to discover and relive classic movies that have shaped the landscape and artistry of film. The films will be available to watch on a weekly rotation starting on April 4th through the end of May and will feature critically acclaimed titles such as The Empire Strikes Back, Jaws, Superman, and Cinderella, to name a few. The TCM curated collection on the Fandango FanStore can be found HERE.

In addition to the storefront, Fandango at Home will return as the presenting sponsor of the esteemed TCM Classic Film Festival, held annually in Hollywood, California from April 24-27. The festival, celebrating its 16th anniversary, draws in thousands of devoted cinephiles from across the globe to experience and celebrate classic movies on the big screen, in some of the world’s most iconic venues. Throughout the festival, Fandango at Home will have a “Living Room Lounge” pop-up activation at the TCL Chinese Theatres Multiplex with a space to relax, and recharge devices in between programming, and exclusive Fandango at Home offers.

