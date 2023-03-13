Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TALES OF CLAMOR, A Surprising Hybrid Theatre/Circus Performance, Comes To USC On April 30

Eastwind, an online journal with decades-long roots in Asian American activism, calls the production a "masterful, magical theatrical experience."

Mar. 13, 2023  

TALES OF CLAMOR, A Surprising Hybrid Theatre/Circus Performance, Comes To USC On April 30

Visions and Voices, the University of Southern California's premiere arts and humanities program, will present Tales of Clamor on Sunday, April 30, on campus at the Bing Theatre.

The unconventional hybrid theatre-circus performance by the Los Angeles-based PULLproject Ensemble mashes up rarely seen footage from the 1981 CWRIC (Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians) Hearings that led to redress for Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II with aerial apparatuses and theatrical scenes set in the past and present.

The Rafu Shimpo, the largest bilingual English-Japanese daily newspaper in the United States, describes Tales of Clamor as "an experience to be not only watched but also felt emotionally."

Eastwind, an online journal with decades-long roots in Asian American activism, calls the production a "masterful, magical theatrical experience."

While the theatrical case study examines the reverberations of a little-known-yet-major moment of American history and explores concepts including the science of sound, the Model Minority Myth, and the Commission hearings, it's really about "people showing up for each other at a critical moment of individual and collective need," explain aerial artist/actor Kennedy Kabasares, writer/actor traci kato-kiriyama, and composer/sound designer Howard Ho, who comprise the award-winning ensemble.

Kennedy Kabasares is an aerial artist and actor who has worked with diverse theatre companies, including East West Players, Singapore Rep, Center Theatre Group, and The 18 Mighty Mountain Warriors. In the 2011 Aerial Acrobatic Arts Festival in Denver, he took first place for static trapeze.

traci kato-kiriyama is recognized for their work as a writer/performer, theatre deviser, cultural producer, community organizer, and audiobook narrator. The director/founder of Tuesday Night Project and author of Navigating With(out) Instruments; traci has performed, spoken, and taught in hundreds of venues over the last 25 years.

Howard Ho is a playwright, composer, and sound designer. As a sound designer, he has worked with Native Voices, the Los Altos Stage Company, East West Players. Playwrights Arena, and Company of Angels. As a playwright, he was a 2016 Center Theatre Group Literary Fellow.

Starting as an experimental workshop, evolving into a staged reading, and now a full-length production, their unique collaboration with Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress (NCRR) powerfully conveys the importance of solidarity and power of community to break silence and create change.

This presentation of Tales of Clamor is organized by Susan H. Kamei, lecturer at the Van Hunnick History Department and managing director of the Spatial Sciences Institute at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences, and Velina Hasu Houston, Distinguished Professor of Theatre in Dramatic Writing at the USC School of Dramatic Arts.

"Tales of Clamor brings to life the catharsis resulting from the testimonies of hundreds of former incarcerees to a Congressional commission about their wartime imprisonment and its traumatic effects upon their lives," says Kamei, who teaches a history course on the incarceration. "The production packs an emotional punch in capturing the intergenerational consequences of the incarceration and in its advocacy for healing, and this an important opportunity for the USC community and the community at large to experience it."

The performance will be presented one night only and is free and open to the public. Get information and make reservations at visionsandvoices.usc.edu.




THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, AINT MISBEHAVIN & More Set for Laguna Playhouse 2023-2024 Season Photo
THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' & More Set for Laguna Playhouse 2023-2024 Season
Laguna Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 Season of Shows featuring the new play The Angel Next Door, Ain't Misbehavin' and more. See how to purchase tickets!
Review: Funny (and Fetch) MEAN GIRLS The Musical Arrives at OCs Segerstrom Center Photo
Review: Funny (and 'Fetch') MEAN GIRLS The Musical Arrives at OC's Segerstrom Center
Featuring dynamic choreography from director Casey Nicholaw and new songs from Fey's hubby Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin, this stage adaptation of the cult hit movie (that will also soon be re-adapted into a movie musical) admirably recreates its quote-heavy 'fetch'-ness and anthropological commentary for the social media age.
SHANGHAI SONATAS: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT at The Wallis Bram Goldsmith Theater Photo
SHANGHAI SONATAS: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater
Special Offer: Save Now on Tickets to the World Premiere of Shanghai Sonatas
Photos: Lora Dene King Welcomes Black Out Night Audience to TWILIGHT Photo
Photos: Lora Dene King Welcomes Black Out Night Audience to TWILIGHT
Last night, Center Theatre Group hosted a Black Out Night performance of Anna Deavere Smith’s “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.” Rodney King’s Daughter Lora Dene King gave a pre-show welcome, followed by a reception after the performance. Check out photos from the event here!

More Hot Stories For You


THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' & More Set for Laguna Playhouse 2023-2024 SeasonTHE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' & More Set for Laguna Playhouse 2023-2024 Season
March 13, 2023

Laguna Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 Season of Shows featuring the new play The Angel Next Door, Ain't Misbehavin' and more. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos: Rodney King's Daughter Lora Dene King Welcomes Black Out Night Audience to TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992Photos: Rodney King's Daughter Lora Dene King Welcomes Black Out Night Audience to TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
March 12, 2023

Last night, Center Theatre Group hosted a Black Out Night performance of Anna Deavere Smith’s “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.” Rodney King’s Daughter Lora Dene King gave a pre-show welcome, followed by a reception after the performance. Check out photos from the event here!
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present Mike Farrell in DR. KEELING'S CURVE in AprilSierra Madre Playhouse to Present Mike Farrell in DR. KEELING'S CURVE in April
March 12, 2023

Sierra Madre Playhouse will present Dr. Keeling's Curve, written by George Shea, directed by Kirsten Sanderson, and starring Mike Farrell at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Performances run April 21- April 23, 2023.
(mostly)musicals to Present MAKE IT WORK! This Month(mostly)musicals to Present MAKE IT WORK! This Month
March 11, 2023

On Thursday, March 23, join Gregory Nabours and (mostly)musicals for MAKE IT WORK, an evening of songs about work: the jobs you love, the jobs you hate, and the jobs you wish you had, at the Knitting Factory NoHo (Upstairs at the Federal)! Producer amy francis schott said, 'We had such a great time - and a full house - in January, we're excited to be back!'
7TH ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL to Play Greenway Court Theatre in April7TH ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL to Play Greenway Court Theatre in April
March 11, 2023

Greenway Arts Alliance (Whitney Weston and Pierson Blaetz, Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors), in association with Da Poetry Lounge (DPL), will present THE 7th ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL, celebrating hip-hop and spoken word. DPL Co-Founder Shihan Van Clief (Russell Simmons presents Def Poetry Jam International Tour) and Arianna Lady Basco (The Fabulous Filipino Brothers) returns as Festival Directors.
share