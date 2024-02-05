Student Blog: New Semester New Plans

Blogger writer talks about new plans for the semester and how they have new plans and new goals and plans have changed.

Feb. 05, 2024

Student Blog: New Semester New Plans

As a high school student, I used to attend classes for a whole year, during which we focused not only on learning the course material but also on socializing and building relationships with our classmates and teachers. We had plenty of time to participate in extracurricular activities, attend school events, and engage in other social activities. However, when I got to college, I quickly realized that things were different. Instead of having a year to take a class, we only had sixteen weeks or less to cover all the material and exams, depending on the college we attended. It was a significant change, and I had to learn how to adjust to the fast-paced environment.

At the college I attend, we have to learn new material and meet new people within sixteen weeks. After the fall semester, I learned many things as a student, such as organization, time management, and new lessons. I quickly realized that I needed to be more organized and efficient with my time, or I would fall behind. Now, with a new semester, I have had to adjust and change my plans because I am taking new classes and meeting new people. The experience has taught me to be flexible and adaptable to new situations, which I know will serve me well in the future. Due to the challenging nature of my college courses, I have recently made some significant adjustments to my study habits and planning. I have realized that to excel in my classes, I need to dedicate a significant amount of time to studying and truly understanding the material being presented. This has involved a more thorough approach to studying, such as taking detailed notes and reviewing them regularly, seeking out additional resources and materials to supplement my learning, and practicing problem-solving exercises regularly. While the increased workload can be daunting at times, I am confident that these efforts will pay off in the long run and help me achieve my academic goals.

As a student, it is important to be adaptable and make necessary changes to achieve success. In my personal experience this semester, I have implemented a few key strategies to maximize my productivity and stay on top of my coursework. One of the most effective strategies I have adopted is waking up early in the morning. By doing this, I have been able to complete all the tasks I need to get done before school, such as finishing assignments or preparing for class. This has allowed me to approach my school day with a clear mind and less stress. Another strategy I have been using is prioritizing studying on the weekends. By dedicating time on the weekends to studying, I can gain a better understanding of the material covered in class. This helps me prepare for future coursework and ensures that I am not cramming for exams at the last minute. 



Student Blogger: Elizabeth Charcas

My name is Elizabeth Charcas. I am currently an eighteen-year-old student who lives in Orange County, California. I am currently attending Fullerton College and am pursuing a degree in nursing.

