Stephen Schwartz Helmed ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop Now Accepting Submissions

Aspiring musical theatre composers have the chance of a lifetime to workshop their new musical with iconic composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz at the upcoming 2023 ASCAP Foundation/Universal Theatrical Group (UTG) Musical Theatre Workshop. Submissions are now being accepted and will be considered for a workshop taking place in Los Angeles. The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2023.

Selected participants have the opportunity to present and receive feedback on a substantial portion of their musical from a panel of industry composers, producers, librettists, etc. led by Artistic Director Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Prince of Egypt). Workshop alumni include Steven Lutvak (Tony Award-winning A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Glenn Slater (Tony-nominated School of Rock), Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Tony-nominated The Wedding Singer), Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich (Dear Edwina, Ever After) and Khiyon Hursey (Spirited, Sean's Story).

The 2023 edition of the acclaimed annual workshop takes place at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles the week of July 17, and sessions are open to the public. Tickets are free and will be available after June 30 at TheWallis.org.

Submission Information

Submissions for the Los Angeles workshop are now being accepted. Writers interested in applying should submit the following:

• A CD with four (4) songs from their musical

• Lyric sheets for each of the four (4) songs

• A brief description of each song as to its plot placement

• A brief synopsis of the musical

• Biographical information for each composer, lyricist and book writer

• Contact information (including email address, phone number and mailing address)

Completed submissions should be mailed to:

ASCAP

℅ Michael Kerker

7920 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 300

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Deadline: Submissions must be received in the ASCAP office by April 30, 2023.

Please note:

Applications must be sent to the mailing address listed above. Please submit four (4) songs only. If a full recording is sent, ASCAP will only listen to the first four (4) songs. Submissions do not need to be produced in a studio as we are looking for talent and potential, not production value. Selected participants will need to present 50 consecutive minutes of their musical at the workshop. The 50-minute selection must include both book and song. Those who have been accepted to present material in the workshop will be contacted by June 20, 2023. Those invited to audit the workshop will receive an email invitation. For a complete set of rules for applicants to this workshop (including releases and waivers that all applicants are subject to), please visit https://www.ascapfoundation.org/mtworkshops.

For further information about the workshop application process, please email Michael Kerker at mtworkshop@ascap.com.

For more information about ASCAP and The ASCAP Foundation, visit www.ascap.com or www.ascapfoundation.org.

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a public charity dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascapfoundation.org, on Twitter @ascapfoundation, and on Facebook.

About Universal Theatrical Group

Universal Theatrical Group is the live theater division of the world-famous motion picture studio. UTG, which oversees both Universal Stage Productions and DreamWorks Theatricals, is currently represented by the record-breaking musical phenomenon Wicked, currently in its nineteenth smash-hit year on Broadway. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide, making it one of the most successful theatrical ventures of all time. In 2008, Universal's musical adaptation of Billy Elliot opened on Broadway and went on to win ten Tony Awards including Best Musical. Universal also produced the Tony-nominated Broadway production of Bring It On: The Musical and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn with Roundabout Theatre Company. DreamWorks Theatricals, which became part of UTG in 2016, was formed to developed live entertainment inspired by the studio's acclaimed library of animated films, including the Tony-winning musical adaptation of Shrek and the hit West End production of The Prince of Egypt.