St. Vincent Added To Hollywood Bowl 2021 Season

Grammy Award-winning musical and visual icon St. Vincent has been added to the Hollywood Bowl's recently announced 2021 season. The critically acclaimed artist made her Bowl debut in 2010. Her sixth studio album, Daddy's Home, was released in March of 2021. The complete lineup also includes Austin's most esteemed rock ambassadors, Spoon, as well as multifaceted artist Mereba.

WHEN: Friday, September 24, 2021, at 8PM

WHERE: Hollywood Bowl 2301 N. Highland Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90068

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages-Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford-as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

