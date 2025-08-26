 tracker
Spotlight: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at South Coast Repertory

Experience the Tony Award–nominated musical "Million Dollar Quartet".

By: Aug. 26, 2025
On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for one night to play music—and ended up making history. Go inside one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll jam sessions ever recorded with four legendary musicians.

Described as “dazzling” by New York Magazine, this Tony Award-nominated musical will have you rocking down memory lane with more than 20 chart-topping hits like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line” and “Who Do You Love.”




