Spencer Liff to Direct and Choreograph ASTROLOGIA Immersive Zodiac Themed Theatrical Show

Astrologia, a new live production fusing astrology, dance, and music will debut in Los Angeles with six sneak-peek performances Friday, May 2 to Saturday, May 10 at Eden Sunset.

Created by the visionary team behind the hit Drag: The Musical, Astrologia invites audiences into a cosmic dance battle between the twelve zodiac signs. At the helm of Astrologia is acclaimed director and choreographer Spencer Liff, whose Emmy nominated work on So You think You Can Dance and Broadway productions such as Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Head Over Heels and Falsettos has captivated audiences worldwide.

Liff reunites with Tomas Costanza, a multiplatinum music producer and cowriter of Drag: The Musical, to co-create this extraordinary theatrical event. The production features music and sound design by Costanza and Paul Coultrup, delivering an auditory experience that bridges multiple genres, each reflecting the distinct energy of the twelve astrological signs.

In Astrologia, the twelve zodiac signs come to life through breathtaking dance sequences, each competing for cosmic dominance – with the unique qualities and essence of each Zodiac sign interpreted as a different dance style.

As the Age of Aquarius reigns over the celestial sphere, the other signs refuse to fade into the background. They rise, one by one, challenging Aquarius for the right to lead the cosmos each believing their essence makes them the rightful ruler of the cosmos.

Tonight, only one will prove why they deserve to lead. Guiding the audience through this celestial showdown is Luminique — a radiant, larger-than-life drag queen deity and mother of the Zodiac – who invites the audience to help determine the outcome of the evening.

Liff's inspiration for Astrologia is personal. “Astrology is an interpretive lens that helps us understand and celebrate our differences,” he explains. “In astrology, we embrace what makes each sign unique. Imagine if we extended that same acceptance to race, gender, and sexuality. This show highlights individuality while demonstrating how beautifully our differences can coexist.”

Liff continues his collaboration with Tomas Costanza, an artist he calls “a master of all musical styles.” With both original songs and reimagined pop anthems, Costanza and Coultrup contribute the musical environments through which each dance and each sign can communicated exquisite singularity.

Says Costanza, “Merging the twelve zodiac signs with twelve unique musical styles was challenging. To me, this is more than a show—it's an immersive journey where music, dance, and astrology fuse into something groundbreaking.”

Paul Coultrup adds, “Sound is more than just an element of the show, it's a portal.”

The decision to debut Astrologia in Los Angeles holds profound significance. As the city recovers from the devastating fires and their impact on its artistic community, Astrologia provides a space for celebration, creativity, and reconnection. Rather than postponing performances, the production has committed to employing local dancers offering much-needed work opportunities to artists affected by the industry's challenges.

“This isn't just about me choreographing everything,” says Liff. “I wanted to invite some of the best choreographers in the business to bring their expertise and style to this show. It's about community, collaboration, and lifting each other up.”

Set inside a one-of-a-kind Hollywood venue, Astrologia breaks the boundaries of traditional theater. The show envelops audiences in a kinetic, multi-sensory journey—where choreography spills beyond the stage and the atmosphere shifts with each sign's rise to power. The result: a performance you don't just witness, but feel. The experience extends beyond the stage, with pre-show astrology readings by expert astrologers, themed cocktails, and nightly DJ-led dance parties to keep the cosmic energy flowing.

Astrologia's Associate Director is Maxx Reed; General Manager is Clayton Howe, and The Bartos Group serves as Production Counsel.

Astrologia's cast and additional choreographers and creative team members are to be announced.

For tickets and information please visit astrologiashow.com.

