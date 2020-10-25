Sonia Jackson's MAMAISMS Goes Online

The special online presentation of Sonia Jackson’s Mamaisms runs on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 6pm.

Sonia Jackson transforms familiar refrains like "Because I said so!" "You know better than that!" and "Not while you're living under my roof!" into a graceful and hilarious ride through the euphoria and exasperation of motherhood in her one-woman show, Mamaisms. Jackson's relatable characters range from wacky to wise. Through their stories, audiences develop a connection with a multi-generational family that includes playful children, teens on the brink of awakening, overwrought but loving parents and wise, doting grandparents. The show promises to leave viewers with much to consider about how to be a good parent, as well as how to be thoughtful, mindful and kind throughout life.

Mamaisms premiered to a packed house at the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast, SOLOFEST 2019, at the Whitefire Theatre. Now, to comply with safety measures due to COVID-19, the show will be presented online. A link will be sent to audience members prior to the performance. This adaptation not only keeps audiences safer, it also enables nearly anyone, in almost any part of the world, to see the show.

"I'm proud to present this highly accessible version of Mamaisms at a time when so many people can benefit from a fun and thought-provoking escape from everyday realities," Jackson said. "Along with entertainment, parents can gain insight from the show's characters and how they grapple with common parenting issues. But, you don't have to be a parent to get a lot out of Mamaisms. The show is designed to strike a chord within anyone who is part of a family."

The special online presentation of Sonia Jackson's Mamaisms runs on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 6pm. A Q&A with Jackson follows the show. Tickets are $15.99, and they can be purchased here. Mamaisms is written and performed by Sonia Jackson and directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson.

