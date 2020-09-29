Skylight Theatre Company Offers New Plays Live Online

Grocery Store Roses Have No Smell to stream Thursday, October 1.

Love resumed and love thwarted on a single day, when the 6th installment of Benton Way is presented October 1st at 3p.m..

Grocery Store Roses Have No Smell was written by Tony Abatemarco, Michael Kearns, and Penelope Lowder. Free, fun live online. Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly presentations, discussions, and uplifting works, written specifically for this medium. Tickets rree with reservations at OvationTix

Benton Way began as the depiction of a street in Silver Lake where two men attempted to connect but failed. During its six installments, it has illuminated racial unrest on streets throughout America, the universal challenges of the COVID pandemic, and the profound desire for an interracial gay couple to navigate the intricacies of their hearts against a backdrop of political and societal bedlam. In this sixth installment, Benton Way will present a parental reckoning, an LA reunion, and a speed bump no one saw coming. Love resumed and love thwarted on a single day.

Thursday, October 1st @ 3pm, free access with reservations: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/.

Recently completing an extended run of their first of three Skylab developed plays for this season, which started with Penelope Lowder's WEST ADAMS ("It's a brilliant debut that bodes well for the rest of the season." - LA Times Critics' Choice), the Skylight Theatre Company re-imagines theatre for Summer 2020 by creating a new series during a time of social distancing. Live online, and later in archives at https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

