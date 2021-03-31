Sierra Madre Playhouse To Open Outdoor Production Of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Mar. 31, 2021  

After a year of virtual attractions occasioned by the pandemic, Sierra Madre Playhouse is gearing up to resume productions of live, fully mounted shows. The first of these offerings will be the classic musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, which the Playhouse is co-presenting with the City of Sierra Madre in an outdoor, socially distanced presentation in Sierra Madre Memorial Park, which is located at 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. The show will open July 30 and run through August 29, 2021. Performances will be Fridays through Sundays at a family-friendly 7:00 p.m.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is based on the Peanuts comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz. Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner. Additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Additional dialogue by Michael Mayer. Produced and directed by Christian Lebano. Associate producer: Gary Lamb. Musical director: Sean Paxton. Choreography: Palmer Davis. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

All Covid protocols in effect at the time of opening will be followed. Seating will be in socially distanced circles, six feet apart, to accommodate parties of two, four, or six. This will primarily be lawn seating (please bring your own blankets), but there will also be circles designated for people who bring chairs.

Circles will go on sale starting May 3. Circles can be purchased at http://sierramadreplayhouse.org or by calling (626) 355-4318.

"This will be a joyous way to return to producing theater," says Sierra Madre Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director Christian Lebano. "A wonderful, funny, heartwarming show which will allow families to enjoy live theater again. I cannot think of a better way to celebrate our reopening than with this show. I am so grateful to the partnership that the City of Sierra Madre is providing us. I have always wanted to produce in Memorial Park - and now, because of COVID we'll finally get to. I hope that this will become a yearly tradition."

Sierra Madre Playhouse's season for Fall 2021, to be produced at the historic Playhouse, will be announced in May.


