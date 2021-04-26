Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SheLA Arts Announces 2021 Summer Theater Festival Season

The Festival will also present one brand-new musical: The Path to Catherine by Jan Roper and Patricia Zehentmayr.

Apr. 26, 2021  

SheLA Arts has announced their lineup for the 2021 SheLA Summer Theater Festival. The Festival will run from July 12-18, 2021, at Hollywood's Zephyr Theatre with a hybrid in-person and digital audience. SheLA Arts is a program of SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming women writers and composers. Tickets to the online performances will be available on June 1st at www.SheLAArts.org.

In 2020, the SheLA, SheNYC, and SheATL Summer Theater Festivals were quick to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by moving all programming to a live-streamed format, one of the only companies in the country to not cancel a single performance during the shutdown.

Of last year's digitally-presented shows, three will return to premiere onstage this summer: This Will Be Our Year by Ali MacLean, We're Not Friends by Caroline Ullman, and Fort Huachuca by Ailema Sousa.

All SheLA shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of hundreds of submissions from around the globe. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.


