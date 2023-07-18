Scott Borden to Star in/Direct A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at the Barnsdall

This limited two-weekend engagement, benefiting the Glioblastoma Foundation, is a heartfelt tribute to Borden's late mother.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Actor and playwright Scott Borden will make his directorial debut with the late Stephen Sondheim's classic, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre. Benefiting the Glioblastoma Foundation, the limited two-weekend engagement begins September 1st in honor of Borden's late mother. "Forum is one of the funniest musicals ever written and has been my favorite since elementary school," explains Borden. "The last talk we had before she passed, Mom told me how much she wanted to see me do Sondheim again, so this benefit production of 'Forum' feels like the perfect way for her to do just that."

Borden can be seen opposite Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in the Netflix multicamera comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, and alongside multihyphenate sensation Liza Koshy in the Above Average Productions/YouTube Premium single-camera comedy, Liza on Demand. He popularly starred as the Dancing Intern for MasterCard's long-running "Priceless" campaign and has a string of other nationals under his belt. His original musical Exposing Myself ran for twelve weeks at the Comedy Central Stage.

"A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (4800 Hollywood Blvd.), Sept. 1-10, 2023 (Fri/Sat, 8pm; Sun 3pm). For full cast information, VIP tickets, and Picnic in the Park packages, visit Click Here.




