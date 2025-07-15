Santa Monica International Jazz Festival and More Set For BroadStage 2025/26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadStage has announced its 2025/26 Season featuring unparalleled performances of opera, classical music, contemporary music, jazz, theater, dance, comedy and much more. From Shakespeare to Jane Lynch, and from opera to a Leonard Cohen tribute, BroadStage's newest season offers a variety of powerful artistic expressions to inspire and engage patrons from the diverse communities of LA County.

Season highlights include the inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, set to take place May 1-9, 2026 and Patrick Page starring in "All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain," a tour de force show running for 12 performances in January. For more information, visit broadstage.org.

"This season at BroadStage is a celebration of bold new voices and long-standing artistic courage, side by side," said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director, BroadStage. "It is truly intergenerational, built for a time when we must stand together, stand for what we believe - younger and older, alike and different - we must find the mutualities that bring us into community."

"This season will offer a vibrant platform for collaboration, provocation, conversation, resilience, and comic relief - it's built to fortify all of us for the days ahead," continues Bailis. "I am particularly excited by the emerging talent we are introducing this year - young artists for whom the urgency of the message in the moment is glowing with hope for the future. As always, we remain a home for the very finest and most beloved internationally renowned artists, and a gathering place that uplifts and respects the rich diversity of Southern California. We encourage Angelenos to join us-engage, reflect, resist, and enjoy."

"BroadStage is a front porch, figuratively, to Santa Monica College, our Westside community and greater Los Angeles. BroadStage is a beacon in our community with three unique entertainment venues, one being a large and intimate 500-seat theater that shines brightly showcasing stellar performances of legendary and up-and-coming artists. A tremendous destination - everyone is welcome!" said Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery, Superintendent/ President of Santa Monica College. "We are committed to embracing expressions of all kinds and each BroadStage season takes us a little deeper into new terrain. The upcoming season marks the culmination of an exceptional three-year residency and collaboration with famed jazz and classical bassist Stanley Clarke by launching the Santa Monica International Jazz Festival. SMC students and those of Santa Monica High School have benefited greatly from Stanley's mentorship and I am certain the opportunity for their involvement with the festival will likewise be a life-changing experience."

International Jazz Festival

Highlighting the 2025/26 Season is the inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, set to take place May 1 through 9, 2026. Presented and co-produced by BroadStage and SM Festivals LLC in collaboration with legendary bassist Stanley Clarke, Artistic Director, and Martin Fleischmann, Executive Producer, both from SM Festivals, LLC, the week-long event set in the iconic beach city of Santa Monica will feature globally renowned jazz artists as well as local next-gen performers. The Festival parallels a celebration of 100 years of Route 66, 100 years of Miles Davis, and 100 years of John Coltrane. The artist lineup, venue and ticket information will be announced in the Fall.

Shakespeare's Villains

From January 15 through 25, theater fans will be treated to Tony Award Nominee and GRAMMY Award Winner Patrick Page starring in "All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain," a tour de force show not to be missed.

"A force of nature! One of America's greatest classical actors," says The Wall Street Journal about Page, who has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Page captivates audiences as he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare's greatest villains.

Jazz, Blues, and Roots

The Reverend Shawn Amos opens the 2025/26 Season on September 20th by inviting everyone onto the dance floor! The joyful bluesman and curator of the BroadStage's signature blackbox series, brings fans a night of classic 1960s dance and rhythm & blues, plus favorites from his own catalogue.

The sensational rising star Stella Cole makes her BroadStage debut September 27. Experiencing Cole perform live is like stepping into a time machine-her captivating interpretations of 20th-century American jazz standards, popular songs, and show tunes from the Great American Songbook captivate audiences of all ages and transcend generations.

With a reputation as an essential interpreter of Leonard Cohen's music, the spectacular GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Perla Batalla takes the stage on February 1st with "A Letter to Leonard Cohen: A Tribute to a Friend," a program inspired by her recently released album of the same name. The heartfelt tribute celebrates Cohen's legacy with an elegant intersection of deeply personal tribute and fearless originality.

The New Orleans Groove Masters make their BroadStage debut on February 20th just in time for Mardi Gras. Herlin Riley, Shannon Powell, and Jason Marsalis are widely regarded as three of the best living percussionists in the world. They are joined by a stellar ensemble on piano, bass, and saxophone to celebrate the rhythmic traditions of New Orleans. Steeped in both the traditional drumming and contemporary styles of the region, the Groove Masters perform a dynamic collection of original compositions and beloved repertoire from the musical canon of the Crescent City.

On February 27th, the incomparable Ladysmith Black Mambazo will create an unforgettable night of African traditional vocal music as they celebrate a 65-year history that changed the face of a capella! Born from the dream of Joseph Shabalala and now led by the next generation of the Shabalala family, this five-time GRAMMY Award-winning South African group has become a worldwide phenomenon. From their groundbreaking collaboration on Paul Simon's Graceland to performing for Nelson Mandela, who referred to the group as "South Africa's Cultural Ambassadors to the World," Ladysmith Black Mambazo's traditional isicathamiya harmonies continue to mesmerize audiences and leave a lasting effect around the globe.

On March 8th, patrons are invited to experience the charisma, passion, and purpose of the Julia Keefe Indigenous Jazz Ensemble-a powerhouse group of Native and Indigenous jazz musicians from across Indian Country. Led by Keefe, an emerging trailblazer in jazz and a pioneering composer, arranger, conductor, and vocalist, the ensemble honors the often overlooked contributions of Indigenous jazz artists to this one true American art form. The ensemble pays homage to the past while shaping the future of jazz, performing works by jazz legends like Mildred Bailey (Coeur d'Alene) and Jim Pepper (Kaw/Mvskoke) alongside bold new compositions from today's Indigenous composers.

The Amanda Castro Band brings a fresh, glamorous twist to the intimate blackbox series on April 4 with a vibrant mix of jazzy pop, big band swing and vintage Latin rhythms. With Old Hollywood flair and charismatic energy, Castro leads her seven-piece band through an unforgettable evening of music-featuring classic standards and reimagined pop hits with style and fresh arrangements.

The soulful and superb Vivian Sessoms joins the popular blackbox series line up on June 20. She "not only pays homage to some of the greatest artists of all time," says Archives of African American Music and Culture, "but strives to retell their stories through her own unique lens." "Sessoms is indeed rather incomparable in both her approach to the music and her stunning vocal range" says Glide Magazine.

Norteño style of Mariachi

"I'm most excited to experience the accordion-infused Norteño style of Mariachi music created by Camila Fernández on October 10," said Ilaan Mazzini, Director of Programs and Activations at BroadStage. "Her expressive vocals are sure to fill our theater with a new sound inclusive of grand family traditions."

An unstoppable force in the Mexican regional music genre, Camila Fernández brings undeniable talent and passion to every note. As the granddaughter of the legendary Vicente Fernández and daughter of international star Alejandro Fernández, she is the sole female voice of the iconic Fernández Dynasty-honoring her family's legacy while forging her own distinct path. Her latest album, Camila Fernández, seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, featuring both heartfelt originals and reimagined classics.

Comedy

Kevin Nealon's distinctive blend of dry wit, laid-back charm, and insightful humor is set to captivate Santa Monica audiences at his BroadStage debut November 1. Best known for his nine-year stint on NBC's Saturday Night Live and his leading role on Showtime's hit series Weeds, Nealon is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor and comedian with a unique comedic style that has resonated with fans for decades.

Comedian Dominique makes her BroadStage debut on February 21st with a night of raw, unfiltered standup with "Oh My! Mama There Goes That Woman." A former postal worker turned comedy powerhouse, Dominique first honed her craft at D.C.'s Brentwood Postal facility, where her jokes kept coworkers laughing through the night shift. She has since performed on HBO's Def Comedy Jam, NBC's Last Comic Standing, and Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show, sharing the spotlight with comedy icons like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan.

Festive Holiday Fun

On December 13, the holiday season ignites with the GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles Master Chorale, hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "the finest-by-far major chorus in America!" A cornerstone of LA, the Master Chorale is a vibrant cultural treasure praised for its powerful performances, technical precision, and bold programming.

Classic holiday tunes come to life December 17th when Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet take the stage in "A Swingin' Little Christmas." A hilarious and heartwarming holiday extravaganza, this show promises to be a delightful blend of comedy and music, ensuring a 'swingin' good time.

Musical Theater

Mandy Gonzalez takes the stage February 28th to perform Broadway favorites and beyond! One of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time, Gonzalez is best known for originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, a performance that earned her a Drama Desk Award. She has also starred as Elphaba in Wicked, and Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, among other notable roles on stage and screen. A frequent concert soloist, she has performed with renowned symphony orchestras such as the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra, and others around the world. With a program featuring songs like "As If We Never Said Goodbye," "Satisfied," and other Broadway hits, it will not take long to understand exactly why Lin-Manuel Miranda praises Mandy Gonzalez as "...one of the greatest singers on earth."

Opera

The crowd favorite Celebrity Opera Series features the return on December 19th of Polish-born tenor star Piotr Beczała, a fixture in the world's leading opera houses praised for the sheer beauty of his voice, "the kind of voice you want to hang medals on" (Opera News).

After unforgettable performances last season, Lise Davidsen and Freddie De Tommaso return to BroadStage on April 10th with a Celebrity Opera collaboration that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary, alongside an all star orchestra of LA's most accomplished classical musicians! Hailed by The Telegraph as "the greatest soprano in the world," Davidsen brings unmatched vocal power to every note. De Tommaso has "a bombshell voice and unshakable heights" (BR Klassik) and performs with utmost passion and precision.

Stunning Dance Narratives

Three dance troupes highlight the new season; Ragamala Dance Company, Jacob Jonas The Company and Parsons Dance.

This fall (October 25) Ragamala Dance Company presents "Ananta, The Eternal" that weaves together threads of body, memory, desire, and devotion. Sisters and acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancers/choreographers Aparna Ramaswamy and Ashwini Ramaswamy come together for their first duet evening. They'll be accompanied by extraordinary musicians from Chennai, India, extending dialogues of improvisation to reveal the dynamic interplay between dance, music, and poetry.

In March (19-22), Santa Monica-born Jacob Jonas makes his long-awaited BroadStage debut with a trilogy of autobiographic work exploring the nature of healing. "Keeping Score" is Jacob Jonas' first post-cancer work. Inspired by Bessel van der Kolk's "The Body Keeps the Score," this trilogy is a journey to understanding illness-before, during, and after - exploring the vulnerabilities of being human. The entire trilogy will be presented over three days as an immersive full-bodied dance experience for the senses. Created as a somatic and cathartic experience, the work includes emotional complexity and symbolic physicality.

Known for its energized, athletic, and joyous style, Parsons Dance is an internationally acclaimed contemporary American dance company, taking the stage in Santa Monica as part of their 40th anniversary season April 18 and 19! Their bold ensemble work, dynamic movement, and breathtaking technique have solidified their status as one of the world's leading dance companies, captivating audiences around the globe. As Clive Barnes of the New York Post once said, "It does not take long to see why Parsons and his company are one of the hottest tickets in contemporary American dance."

Classical Music

Beloved by audiences worldwide, the GRAMMY Award-winning Takács Quartet returns to BroadStage November 16 with a captivating program of classical masterpieces and a bold new work proudly co-commissioned by BroadStage. Launching their 50th anniversary season, Takács Quartet sets the standard for excellence in chamber music, and has been described by The New York Times as "one of the world's greatest string quartets."

Two GRAMMY Award-winning classical musicians join forces on stage January 31st for a not-to-be-missed program of Schubert and Rachmaninoff! Since his early triumph as winner of the Chopin International Piano Competition, Garrick Ohlsson has become "one of the great American pianists" (The Washington Post), known for his extraordinary depth and technical brilliance. He teams up with former BroadStage Artist in Residence and current Takács Quartet violist Richard O'Neill, whose "elegant, velvety tone" (The New York Times) and award-winning artistry have established him as a leading instrumentalist of his generation.

BroadStage is proud to present a spectacular collaboration of musical excellence as Avi Avital, considered by many to be the world's greatest mandolinist, takes the stage with the renowned Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra on February 22nd. Hailed by The New York Times as "explosively charismatic" in live performance, Avital is the first mandolin soloist to be nominated for a classical GRAMMY Award. The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra was praised by The New York Times as "America's leading historically informed ensemble."

Making his BroadStage debut on March 7th, Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev is renowned for his remarkable technical precision and profound musical maturity. He first gained international recognition at age 13 when he won the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in 2014. Amadeus praised his "crystal clear sounds and perfect balance," highlighting his exceptional artistry beyond his years.

Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica Series

The adventurous and captivating guitarist JIJI takes the stage on October 5th with Classical Goes Electric. JIJI is equally at home with both acoustic and electric guitar, and her concert programs range from traditional and contemporary classical to free improvisation-gaining her a reputation as a highly sought-after concerto soloist. Praised by The Washington Post for her "mesmerizing" and "stirring" performances, JIJI has impeccable musicianship and a compelling stage presence, and has solidified her reputation as a top 21st century guitarist.

Back by popular demand, the self-conducted, LA-based chamber orchestra Delirium Musicum returns to the Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica series on March 29th. A 21st-century musical phenomenon, Delirium Musicum represents the next wave of classical musicians, igniting the stage with electrifying interpretations of everything from Baroque masterpieces to the music of tomorrow. Called "ferocious and rhythmically mesmerizing" by the San Francisco Classical Voice, Delirium Musicum is known for their out-of-the-box approach to programming and brilliant live performances. The prestigious chamber music ensemble will also perform on the main stage October 18.

On April 26 distinguished pianist Inna Faliks presents a dynamic program of beloved classics, a world premiere, and a unique interactive element as the second half of the program will be determined by audience vote!

Lucia Micarelli and Eric Byers reunite for a captivating return to BroadStage on June 7th.

Celebrate Knowledge with National Geographic Live

The popular National Geographic Live series returns as patrons discover pirates, frozen peaks, remote rivers, monarch butterflies and penguins of Antarctica.

On October 2nd, archaeologist and National Geographic Explorer Lisa Briggs takes us to the Mediterranean Sea to explore how pirating shaped the Roman Empire in National Geographic Live: A Pirate's Life. Audience members will meet the Pirate Queen of China and then head into the lab to follow the most famous renegade, Blackbeard.

Adventure for Change is on November 13th. Whether they're hiking frozen peaks in the backcountry or kayaking remote rivers, biologist and National Geographic Explorer Gregg Treinish and his team are on a mission to collect samples at some of the most difficult places to reach on the planet. Angelenos are invited to join a series of adventures as Treinish delivers to scientists the raw data that could change our understanding of the world around us.

On February 5th, Chasing Monarchs with photographer and National Geographic Explorer Jaime Rojo who reveals the monarch butterfly, a winged wonder of the insect world, in new ways with never-before-seen visuals.

Penguins of Antarctica closes the series on April 30th, Dr. Heather Lynch, ecologist and National Geographic Explorer, introduces curious patrons to the penguins of Antarctica as they waddle and swim through freezing water.