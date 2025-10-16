Sandra Valls to Host 21st Annual La Femme International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 21st Annual La Femme International Film Festival is returning Thursday, October 16, once again honoring the best and brightest work of female actors, writers, producers and directors. The festival will continue through the weekend at the LA LIVE Regal Theatre, culminating Sunday night at the award show.

In addition to programming 110 films and 20 screenplays and pilot scripts, the festival will also offer a weekend of panels on Saturday and Sunday, World Premieres and Special Screenings, as well as networking events overseen by Founder and Festival Director of LA Femme.org Leslie LaPage. All events will be at the LA LIVE Regal Theatre Complex at 1000 West Olympic Blvd in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sandra Valls, who has been the awards show MC for 18 years, is back after her Broadway run of “Real Women Have Curves.” Valls will set the stage for the Best of the Fest awards in categories of animation, documentary, live action features and shorts, music videos, commercials and screenplays. Veteran actress Donna Pescow will receive the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her significant performances on Film and TV. Red carpet to start at 5pm and Ceremony to start at 6pm at LA LIVE Regal Cinemas, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

ABOUT Sandra Valls

Sandra Valls is a Latina comedian, actor, singer, and writer from Laredo, Texas. Bursting into Broadway at age 59, Sandra made her debut in 2025 in Real Women Have Curves: The Musical as the unforgettable Prima Fulvia, earning rave reviews and helping the production secure two Tony Award nominations. Off-Broadway, she co-wrote and starred in the smash hit Latina Christmas Special at New York’s iconic SoHo Playhouse.

A fierce advocate for the Latine/x, LGBTQIA+, and women’s communities, Sandra has toured nationally with Lezberados and Queer Queens of Qomedy and shared the stage with legends like Melissa Etheridge and Eva Longoria. Her TV appearances include The Latin Divas of Comedy (Showtime), NickMom Night Out (Nickelodeon), One Night Stand Up (LOGO), Comics Unleashed (ABC), and HBO’s Habla!.

In January 2026, Sandra will be recognized by Women in Film & Television Texas as a Celestial Award honoree, celebrating her outstanding contributions to media and entertainment.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron