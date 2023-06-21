Samara Joy & McLendon Family Join The Soraya's Holiday Series

The performance is on Thursday, December 7 at 8pm in The Soraya's Great Hall.
POPULAR
Samara Joy returns to The Soraya for a second time in 2023—this time with her multi-generational musical family fusing her jazz and gospel talents for an all-new soulful holiday concert following her sold-out Soraya debut, shared with big band Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra in The Soraya's acclaimed Jazz at Naz Festival.
On Dec. 7, 2023, the young jazz artist, will be joined onstage by members of her talented musical family including her father, uncle, and cousins, to deliver a sparkling evening brimming with the most time-honored songs of the season.
With her effortless grace and style, the 23-year-old became the second jazz performer in GRAMMY history to win the award for Best New Artist earlier this year. She also won for Best Jazz Vocal Album which combines her eclectic musical influences with her experiences growing up in a family whose gospel, Motown, and jazz legacy reaches back several generations.
Music has always been a guiding light in the Bronx native's life, and she got her start at home with grandfather and grandmother Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, gospel singers who led the well-known Philadelphia based The Savettes. Joy's father, Antonio Charles McLendon—is also a talented bassist and vocalist who toured with the renowned Andraé Crouch.
“There's nothing like family. Your vibratos match. Your tones match,” Samara explained to NPR Jazz Night in America about singing with her family. “We're connected in a way that nobody else is… spiritually and creatively, it's totally fulfilling.”
Videos
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|The Dumb Waiter
McCadden Place Theatre (6/17-6/25) PHOTOS CAST
|Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09) VIDEOS
|Al Jardine & Friends with the Wilson Sisters
Libbey Bowl (7/21-7/21)
|Alisan Porter: NBC's The Voice Winner
Catalina Jazz Club (6/24-6/24)
|MORNING'S AT SEVEN
Lonny Chapman Theatre (6/09-7/16)
|Improv Comedy for Kids by Teens
LA Connection Comedy Theatre (2/06-7/29)
|Bach and Mendelssohn
Hollywood Bowl (9/07-9/07)
|MAXIMO MARCUSO - TENOR OF THE AMERICAS
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/20-7/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You