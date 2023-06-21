Samara Joy & McLendon Family Join The Soraya's Holiday Series

The performance is on Thursday, December 7 at 8pm in The Soraya's Great Hall.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Samara Joy returns to The Soraya for a second time in 2023—this time with her multi-generational musical family fusing her jazz and gospel talents for an all-new soulful holiday concert following her sold-out Soraya debut, shared with big band Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra in The Soraya's acclaimed Jazz at Naz Festival

On Dec. 7, 2023, the young jazz artist, will be joined onstage by members of her talented musical family including her father, uncle, and cousins, to deliver a sparkling evening brimming with the most time-honored songs of the season.

With her effortless grace and style, the 23-year-old became the second jazz performer in GRAMMY history to win the award for Best New Artist earlier this year. She also won for Best Jazz Vocal Album which combines her eclectic musical influences with her experiences growing up in a family whose gospel, Motown, and jazz legacy reaches back several generations.

Music has always been a guiding light in the Bronx native's life, and she got her start at home with grandfather and grandmother Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, gospel singers who led the well-known Philadelphia based The Savettes. Joy's father, Antonio Charles McLendon—is also a talented bassist and vocalist who toured with the renowned Andraé Crouch.

“There's nothing like family. Your vibratos match. Your tones match,” Samara explained to NPR Jazz Night in America about singing with her family. “We're connected in a way that nobody else is… spiritually and creatively, it's totally fulfilling.”




Recommended For You