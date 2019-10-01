SILENT SKY Comes to Sierra Madre Playhouse On October 21

The next selection of the Off the Page Series of monthly staged readings will be Silent Sky.

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women "computers," charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in "girl hours" and has no time for the women's probing theories.

As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries.

Lauren Gunderson is the playwright of 21 produced plays. The recipient of an MFA from Tisch School of the Arts, she is a winner of the Berrilla Kerr Award. Her previous works include A Short History of Nearly Everything; The Van Gogh Café; The Happy Elf; The Amazing Adventures of Dr. Wonderful and Her Dog!;I and You (made into a film starring Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams); and many more. Silent Sky had its premiere at South Coast Repertory in 2011. Director Miranda Stewart is a graduate of Occidental College. She has directed shows for many companies including Fierce Backbone, Scribe Stages, Archway Theatre, Car Plays, LOFT Ensemble, The Vagrancy and more. She is the Onstage Editor of the Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative.

The Off the Page Series is produced by Christian Lebano and coordinated by Roxanne Barker. Silent Sky. Staged reading of a play. Written by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Miranda Stewart. Monday, October 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m, At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Parking is available in the street and in free lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. Suggested donation: Five dollars. Reservations are strongly suggested as we occasionally fill to capacity. Reservations: (626) 355-4318 or reserve online at www.sierramadreplayhouse.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You