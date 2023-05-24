SICK, Recounting 1973 Struggle To Declassify Homosexuality As A Mental Illness, Premieres At 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

The new docu-dramedy SICK, premiering June 9th at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, tells the story of the early 1970s struggle to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Association's Manual of Mental Disorders.

With humor and poignancy, 70s music, and the ghost of Freud himself, the play affirms the power of the individual to reach toward equality and human rights. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the historic declassification.

SICK follows the story of real-life journalist Ron Gold, an aversion therapy survivor who played a pivotal role in the declassification. Other historical figures featured in the play include Barbara Gittings, John E. Fryer, Robert Spitzer, Evelyn Hooker, and Charles Socarides. In light of recent, nation-wide anti-LGBTQ laws, SICK is a timely reminder of the importance of resistance.

SICK won the West Hollywood Pride Art Festival Playwriting Competition (in association with the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights) in 2020 and received a virtual reading. The play's June run is its world premiere as a full production.

Critical Acclaim: Michael Lamb, Editor in chief of Echelon Magazine calls SICK "an important piece, both timely and timeless," and Anthony D'Augelli, author of Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Identities says, "The play is truly excellent....very useful history presented in a compelling way."

SICK is being produced during Pride Month, at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, June 8-25, 2023. It is written and directed by award-winning playwright Dahn Hiuni. Grammy-nominated composer Larry Williams provides an original score.

The cast features Mikel Farber in the lead role, along with, Maya Knell, Daniel Kuhlman, Kevin Michael Moran, Keith Bush, Nick Blocha, Robert E. Lee, Michael Garcia Otavo and Gregg Rogen.

Desiree Staples serves as both Assistant Director and dramaturg. Robert Besner is producer and Peggy Burt is associate producer.

SICK will play at the Broadwater Theater Mainstage, on Hollywood's Theater Row, 1078 Lillian Way Los Angeles CA 90038.

Previews: June 3 at 12:30pm and June 6 at 8pm.

Performances: June 9 at 7pm, June 11 at 2pm, June 15th at 7pm, June 17 at 8pm, June 18 at 4pm, June 21 at 5pm, and June 24 at 10:30pm

The play runs 100 minutes with no intermission. It is suited for teens and adults, and those with an interest in LGBTQ+ issues and/or psychiatric history in America. The play is being self-produced by its author under an Actors' Equity Association Agreement, and is partially funded by a grant from Woodbury University's Faculty Development Committee.

All tickets are $20 general seating. To reserve, or for more information, please visit Click Here and/or www.sicktheplay.com.