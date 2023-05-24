SICK, Recounting 1973 Struggle To Declassify Homosexuality As A Mental Illness, Premieres At 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the historic declassification.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For Th Photo 2 Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts
THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June Photo 3 THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June
David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna P Photo 4 David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

The new docu-dramedy SICK, premiering June 9th at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, tells the story of the early 1970s struggle to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Association's Manual of Mental Disorders.

With humor and poignancy, 70s music, and the ghost of Freud himself, the play affirms the power of the individual to reach toward equality and human rights. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the historic declassification.

SICK follows the story of real-life journalist Ron Gold, an aversion therapy survivor who played a pivotal role in the declassification. Other historical figures featured in the play include Barbara Gittings, John E. Fryer, Robert Spitzer, Evelyn Hooker, and Charles Socarides. In light of recent, nation-wide anti-LGBTQ laws, SICK is a timely reminder of the importance of resistance.

SICK won the West Hollywood Pride Art Festival Playwriting Competition (in association with the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights) in 2020 and received a virtual reading. The play's June run is its world premiere as a full production.

Critical Acclaim: Michael Lamb, Editor in chief of Echelon Magazine calls SICK "an important piece, both timely and timeless," and Anthony D'Augelli, author of Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Identities says, "The play is truly excellent....very useful history presented in a compelling way."

SICK is being produced during Pride Month, at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, June 8-25, 2023. It is written and directed by award-winning playwright Dahn Hiuni. Grammy-nominated composer Larry Williams provides an original score.

The cast features Mikel Farber in the lead role, along with, Maya Knell, Daniel Kuhlman, Kevin Michael Moran, Keith Bush, Nick Blocha, Robert E. Lee, Michael Garcia Otavo and Gregg Rogen.

Desiree Staples serves as both Assistant Director and dramaturg. Robert Besner is producer and Peggy Burt is associate producer.

SICK will play at the Broadwater Theater Mainstage, on Hollywood's Theater Row, 1078 Lillian Way Los Angeles CA 90038.

Previews: June 3 at 12:30pm and June 6 at 8pm.

Performances: June 9 at 7pm, June 11 at 2pm, June 15th at 7pm, June 17 at 8pm, June 18 at 4pm, June 21 at 5pm, and June 24 at 10:30pm

The play runs 100 minutes with no intermission. It is suited for teens and adults, and those with an interest in LGBTQ+ issues and/or psychiatric history in America. The play is being self-produced by its author under an Actors' Equity Association Agreement, and is partially funded by a grant from Woodbury University's Faculty Development Committee.

All tickets are $20 general seating. To reserve, or for more information, please visit Click Here and/or www.sicktheplay.com.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Interview: Natalie Paris Empowers Her Reprise of Jane Seymour in SIX Photo
Interview: Natalie Paris Empowers Her Reprise of Jane Seymour in SIX

The North American ‘Aragon’ tour of Six has made its Los Angeles stop, currently playing at the Pantages Theatre, with dates at Segerstrom following on June 13, 2023. Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage co-direct the cast of the Six queens: Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Natalie Paris, Olivia Donalson, Courtney Mack and Gabriela Carrillo. I had the opportunity to throw out a few queries to Natalie, a veteran of many Six productions who fiercely portrays Henry VIII’s third wife Jane Seymour.

This Apocalyptic Solo Comedy MACBETH Is Blowing Up The Hollywood Fringe! Photo
This Apocalyptic Solo Comedy MACBETH Is Blowing Up The Hollywood Fringe!

The 55-minute debut solo show of LA-based comedian Jill Young is taking the Hollywood theatre scene by storm. Entitled Little Stars Youth Theatre presents: MACBETH (a solo show), this metatheatrical marriage of slapstick comedy and queer existential angst premieres this June at the Broadwater Studio Stage.

THE BOX to Make LA Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June Photo
THE BOX to Make LA Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Patrick Hamilton will present The Box as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, running from June 3rd to June 18th at The Zephyr Theater. A fast paced and whip-smart dark comedy, The Box won almost every major award at The New York Theater Festival, including Best Play, Best Actress, and Best Director.

Free Staged Reading of FOR WANT OF A HORSE to be Presented at Echo Theater Company in June Photo
Free Staged Reading of FOR WANT OF A HORSE to be Presented at Echo Theater Company in June

The Echo Theater Company will present a staged reading of a new play, For Want of a Horse by Olivia Dufault, on Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. at Atwater Village Theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to CASA 0101 Theater in JuneDEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to CASA 0101 Theater in June
BIRDS AND THE CURIOSITY Comes to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival in JuneBIRDS AND THE CURIOSITY Comes to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
GMCLA 2023 GALA Honors Mayor Karen Bass and Disney ConcertsGMCLA 2023 GALA Honors Mayor Karen Bass and Disney Concerts
Hundreds of Drones to Take Over Gloria Molina Grand Park's 4th of July Block PartyHundreds of Drones to Take Over Gloria Molina Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Got Your Six
McCadden Place Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo
Biltmore Hotel (4/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Getting There!
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Antaeus (6/16-7/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evolution of a Sonero
Los Angeles Theatre Center (5/11-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jackie
Broadwater Second Stage (6/01-6/25)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You