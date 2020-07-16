Russo Bros. Pizza Film School Talks BLUE VELVET Tomorrow

RUSSO BROS. PIZZA FILM SCHOOL will air this Friday, July 17, at 12PM PT / 3PM ET on IGTV and the AGBO YouTube Channel.

The weekly show created and hosted by Joe and Anthony Russo (The Russo Brothers) aims to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home during the pandemic. The Bros will assign a movie for the class every week, and tune in with guests to talk about how different flicks have transformed their relationship to cinema, while enjoying pizza from a local pizzeria.

The Russo Brothers have assigned the movie Blue Velvet directed by David Lynch (Available on Vudu, YouTube, iTunes Movies, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video.)

In Blue Velvet, college student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear in an abandoned field, Beaumont teams up with detective's daughter Sandy Williams (Laura Dern) to solve the mystery. They believe beautiful lounge singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) may be connected with the case, and Beaumont finds himself becoming drawn into her dark, twisted world, where he encounters sexually depraved psychopath Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper).

Previous movies discussed on the show include La Haine, Ronin, The Evil Dead, The Empire Strikes Back featuring Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, No Country for Old Men with Josh Brolin, and most recently Flash Gordon with Taika Waititi. Previous episodes available on the AGBO YouTube Channel.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You