Rory O'Malley, Natalie Lander, Kyle Selig and Lana McKissack Will Lead Industry Reading of FETCHING WATER

Producers Christopher Allen and Kevin Duda have announced an industry reading of Fetching Water - A New Musical.

The pair of presentations, directed by Shelley Butler, will be held at the Garry Marshall Theater in Burbank, California, on Sunday, June 2 at 7pm, and Monday, June 3 at 7pm.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Leslie Becker and music by Michael Hunsaker, Fetching Water follows Jack and Jill, who love their perfect life fetching water every day on their perfect hill. But when the more worldly Dick and Jane open their minds to things beyond their perfect hill, all of their lives are changed forever. In a tale of innocence both lost and found, this universal story uses a combination of humor and heart to remind us who we are and that the road taken doesn't always give us the journey we expect.

The four-person cast will include Kyle Selig (Mean Girls) as Jack, Natalie Lander (The Middle) as Jill, Lana McKissack (Snake Oil) as Jane, and Tony-nominated actor Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon) as Dick.

The readings will feature music direction by Michael Sobie.

Those interested in attending either reading can email amanda@hkmproductions.com.

