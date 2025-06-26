Robert J. Abernethy Named New Chair Of The Music Center Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Board of Directors of The Music Center has announced the appointment of Robert J. Abernethy, founder and president of American Standard Development Company and Self Storage Management Company, as its new chair. Serving on The Music Center Board for 22 years,

Abernethy was named to this role at the board's Annual Meeting on June 25, 2025; his term begins on July 1, 2025. Abernethy succeeds Cindy Miscikowski, who held the position of board chair since 2019; Miscikowski remains on The Music Center Board as member at-large.

Joining Abernethy in leadership positions on the board are current Board Members Cary Lefton and Darrell D. Miller, who have been named vice chairs. Lefton has served on the board for nine years and currently chairs its Operations and Facilities Committee; Miller has served on the board for 11 years and chairs the board's Nominating and Governance Committee. Diane Medina and Sue Wegleitner will continue in their roles as secretary and treasurer, respectively.

As one of the nation's largest performing arts organizations, The Music Center presents world-class dance performances, nationally recognized K–12 arts learning programs, digital arts experiences and free and low-cost public concerts and events. The Music Center also manages an expansive campus, which includes four theatres, Jerry Moss Plaza and Gloria Molina Grand Park, comprising $3 billion in assets, on behalf of the County of Los Angeles.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named chair of The Music Center's Board of Directors, an institution I have been proud to support for more than two decades,” said Abernethy. “The Music Center is a cornerstone of arts and culture in Los Angeles, and I am deeply committed to helping it thrive as an inclusive, inspiring and forward-looking destination for all Angelenos. I am excited to partner with my fellow board members, The Music Center's exceptional executive team and staff and our resident companies to expand the reach and impact of the arts across Los Angeles County and steward the organization's legacy into the future.”

The Music Center Board has also inducted four prominent business and community leaders as new members: Romesh Anketell, program officer of The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation; financial executive Ronnie Kaplan; and affordable housing developer Thomas Safran, who rejoins the Board after a 10-year hiatus. Jason Subotky joins The Music Center Board as designee for the LA Phil, one of The Music Center's resident company partners, for which he currently serves as board chair.

“We are thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of new and returning board members whose deep passion for the arts and unwavering commitment to community will help shape The Music Center in powerful ways. Each of them brings a unique blend of professional excellence, civic spirit and the empowering belief in the transformative power of the performing arts,” added Abernethy. “Their energy, insight and leadership will help us, as a collective board, to continue expanding access, deepening engagement and inspiring Angelenos across all communities with the singular purpose of enriching the cultural lives of every resident. The Music Center will not only thrive under our watch—it will also become an even more inclusive, innovative and essential cultural anchor in Los Angeles County.”

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...