Rheagan Wallace's STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star To Leading Lady Comes to BFF Binge Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rheagan Wallace will perform the captivating chronicle of her unique Hollywood coming-of-age, starting from a small town in Texas to navigating the high stakes of L.A. in STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady on October 16th at the BFF Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre Event at Santa Monica Playhouse's Mainstage. Free Tickets are available with RSVP for the BFF Fringe Festival of Free Theatre Event on Thursday, October 16th at 7:30 PM at Santa Monica Playhouse, Mainstage (1211 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401)

Rheagan invites you into her extraordinary life with raw honesty, poignant reflection, and unexpected humor in STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady, a Soaring Solo Production. From a small town in Texas to the glitz of Hollywood, this poignant coming-of-age story navigates stardom and the complex relationship between a daughter and her mother who is both her fiercest advocate and greatest obstacle.

Wallace developed the show with Jessica Lynn Johnson and worked with Solo Coach, Heather Dowling. Production artwork is by Mary Lou Sandler, 3Cubed Studios, Videography by Justin Sandler, 3Cubed Studios and QLab Design, by Nick Foran,

Additionally at 2 PM on November 2nd Rheagan will perform at Soaring Solo STARS at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood.

Rheagan Wallace is a Texas-born actor, writer, and comedian whose passion for performing began before she could even spell the word “audition.” She got her start on Walker, Texas Ranger and went on to land standout roles on Malcolm in the Middle, That's So Raven, ER, and more. Her journey from child star to truth-telling artist has been anything but ordinary. Rheagan was named Best Actress at the 2014 Bare Bones International Film Festival for Amazin' Grace, and as a filmmaker, her 2024 short film Subjugate won Best Women's Empowerment Film at the 2025 London Women's Film Festival. It was also nominated for Best Human Rights Short at the LA Independent Women Film Awards. Whether in comedy or drama, on stage or screen, Rheagan's work is rooted in resilience, heart, and a deep belief in the transformative power of storytelling. She believes laughter bridges divides, courageous honesty creates change, and storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have for human connection. She is represented by Linda McAlister Talent and Curtis Talent Management.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP