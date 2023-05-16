Review: AVAAZ At South Coast Repertory

AVAAZ is incredibly sweet. But so much more.

Playwright and lead actor Michael Shayan's homespun solo show, AVAAZ, about his Jewish-Iranian immigrant mother, is layered with all the complexities of a mother/son relationship. The dynamic interface between them given a light touch through simple storytelling by Shayan. Most of the broken fourth wall, coffee-klatch-like evening is spent moving about in high holiday regalia, in and out of one reminiscence or another, as his mother Roya. In her home in Tehran-geles (formerly known as Westwood) she speaks to the audience, in comical diversion, and waits in the hopes of Michael's arrival for the traditional New Year celebration. It's been so long since he's come around.

But peel back the glittering costume, onstage table settings, dramatic gestures, and gossipy anecdotes and you will find that there is a direct, emotionally powerful story of a woman who lives in the light of joy even through the suffering of pain. And there is a son holding all of it for her.

According to Shayan, his mother never actually told him much about her past. Usually, when asked, she'd manage to deflect or avoid the conversation altogether. And throughout the evening we can understand why. All these years she has kept so many beautiful but heart wrenching memories of the childhood home she loved and the severely repressive, theocratic country she escaped from as a young teenager after the 1979 Iranian Revolution. She spent much of her somewhat displaced life giving it up to other people, in order to keep her family together as much as could be managed. Shielding her son. Staying silent. Not knowing much about her small new world. Not even speaking the language for a long time. Just walking ever forward. One foot in front of the other.

Then one day, her son asked permission to formally interview her with a recorder. And the floodgates opened - as much as they could. Somehow, Shayan says he channeled the rest and captured his mother's very heartbeat.

Shayan's love is clear. Regardless of their complicated history. And what begins as a lovely evening ends with an understanding of a woman's courage and sheer determination to fully live. It's potency underlined by how personal such a feeling is for everyone wanting the same, Iranian or not. Mellifluous in speech and as warm and soft and welcoming as the often enigmatic woman whose shoes he is wearing on stage, the entire 100 minutes with Shayan is joyous and triumphant for both son and mother.

AVAAZ

Starring Michael Shayan as Roya

Written and Performed by Michael Shayan

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Scenic Design: Beowulf Boritt

Costume Design: Joshua "Domino" Scwhartz

Lighting Design: Amith Chandrashaker

Sound Design: Noel Nichols & UptownWorks

Projection Design: Yee Eun Nam

Vocal Coach: Lauren Lovett

Dramaturg: Abigail Katz

Stage Manager: Ntalie Figaredo

Casting: Joanne DeNaut, CSA

Approximately 100 minutes with no intermission