Renee Fleming Will Talk 'Music and the Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness' at The Ebell of Los Angeles

The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education, will host an enlightening conversation between American Soprano, Renée Fleming and Dr. Assal Habibi, Associate Research Professor of Psychology at the Brain and Creativity Institute at University of Southern California, on Tuesday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m.

The pair will discuss Renée’s anthology, Music and the Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness, a collection of essays from leading scientists, artists, creative arts therapists, educators, and physicians, including contributions from Dr. Habibi, about the powerful impacts of music and the arts on health and the human experience. The evening will feature musical selections performed by The Ebell’s own all-female Chorale. The event is free (Fleming will be autographing books, which will be available for purchase on site for $36) to attend and is part of a series of programming for the 2024 Los Angeles County Arts and Health Week which will culminate with the 3rd annual Arts and Health Week Summit, hosted by LA Opera on Friday, June 14.

About Renée Fleming

Renée Fleming is one of the most highly acclaimed singers of our time, performing on the stages of the world’s great opera houses and concert halls. Honored with five Grammy® awards and the US National Medal of Arts, she has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Super Bowl. A Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health for the World Health Organization, in December she was awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

Renée’s new anthology, Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness, was published in April by Viking/Penguin. A prominent advocate for research at the intersection of arts, health, and neuroscience, as Artistic Advisor to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Renée launched the first ongoing collaboration between America’s national cultural center and the National Institutes of Health. She created her own program called Music and the Mind, which she has presented in more than fifty cities around the world.

Renée’s latest recital and concert program, Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene, inspired by her 2023 Grammy Award-winning album, includes an original film created by the National Geographic Society. In May at the Metropolitan Opera, she reprised her starring role in The Hours, an opera based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and award-winning film. In 2023, she portrayed Pat Nixon in a new production of Nixon in China at the Opéra de Paris.

Advisor for Special Projects at the Los Angeles Opera, Renée is also Co-Artistic Director of the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS at the Aspen Music Festival and School. Other awards include the 2023 Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and the Order of Merit from Germany. She holds honorary doctorates from 10 leading universities. www.reneefleming.com

