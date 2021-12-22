Rehearsals Underway For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Greenway Court Theatre

Knot Free Productions in association with Greenway Arts Alliance and Theatre Planners today announced that rehearsals are now underway for its upcoming production of A Little Night Music, the classic Broadway musical with book by Hugh Wheeler and music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Sondheim (who died on November 26 at age 91).

Directed by Ryan O'Connor (He/They) with musical director Anthony Zediker (He/Him), there will be one preview performance on Friday, January 21, at 8pm, and opening is set for Saturday, January 22, at 8pm. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, February 27 only at the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles.



The cast features (in alphabetical order) Lux Amaya - She/Her (Alternate), Zoe Bright - She/Her (Madame Armfeldt), Peyton Crim - He/Him (Fredrik Egerman), Ty Deran - They/She (Anne Egerman), Tal Fox - She/Her (Nordstrom), Amanda Kruger - They/Them (Henrik Egerman), Andrea Lara - She/Her (Anderssen), Ronni Paige - She/Her (Alternate), Meredith Pyle - She/Her (Linquist), Emma Rose - She/Her (Fredrika Armfeldt), Alexa Rosengaus - She/Her (Petra), Christopher Robert Smith - He/Him (Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm), Dekontee Tucrkile - She/Her (Erlansen), Catherine Wadkins - She/Her (Desiree Armfeldt), and Sarah Wolter - She/Her (Charlotte Malcolm).



Set design is by EK Dagenfield (He/Him), lighting design is by Donny Jackson (He/Him), and costume design is by Michael Mullen (He/Him). Assistant music director is Matthew Tong (He/Him), properties designer is Jenine MacDonald (She/Her), and stage manager is Natalie Jackson (She/They). The casting director is Tal Fox (She/Her).



The original 1973 Broadway production of A Little Night Music was directed by Harold Prince and received 12 Tony Award nominations. It won six, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Since that time the show has enjoyed professional productions all over the world and was revived on Broadway in 2009.



Admission prices range from $45-$60. Tickets are available online at www.greenwaycourttheatre.org or by phone at (323) 673-0544. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Current covid safety protocols will be in place for all shows. The Greenway Court Theatre is located at 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, in Los Angeles, 90036. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the theatre.