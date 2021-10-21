Rebekah Kochan and Cindy Williams to Appear At World Premiere of WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL

The Rose Center Theater has announced special appearances by Rebekah Kochan and Cindy Williams during the run of the World Premiere Stage Adaptation of Waiting in the Wings: The Musical.

Shirley of 'Laverne and Shirley' to Make a Special Appearance at Closing Night of Waiting in the Wings: The Musical! Best known for her role as Shirley in the famous American sitcom, Laverne & Shirley, actress and producer Cindy Williams is set to make a special pre-show appearance at the Waiting in the Wings: The Musical closing performance on Sunday November 14th at 2:00 PM.

TV/Film actress Rebekah Kochan joins the cast of Waiting in the Wings: The Musical Cast for a One-Night Only Performance! Most notably known for originating the role of GINA in the film version of Waiting in the Wings: The Musical and for her role as Tiffani in the hit film series EATING OUT will be joining the cast for a one-night only performance as the Sperm Bank Receptionist on opening night, Friday November 5th at 7:30 PM.

JJ Spotlight Productions and Rose Center Theater proudly presents

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL

Performance Details:

Location:

Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way

Westminster, Ca 92683

Performances:

*Friday November 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM

*Saturday November 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM

**Sunday November 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM

*Friday November 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM

*Saturday November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM

**Sunday November 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM

*Friday and Saturday night performances contain brief rear nudity

**Sunday performances do not contain any nudity

Tickets:

$22 - $25

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.