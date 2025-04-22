RESERVOIR DOLLS Comes to Hollywood Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reservoir Dolls is a solo comedy show about what it takes to survive as a woman in a man’s world, written and performed by Lani Harms and premiering at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Directed by Laurie Magers the show is set for 5 performances beginning June 7th at the Broadwater Studio.

What do a deadly assassin, a South Bay stoner, a crime lord’s wife, and an undercover German spy have in common? They’re all women from the twisted mind of American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Known for graphic violence and profane, pop culture heavy dialogue, his film universe is not one you would want to find yourself in without a katana or a pistol handy.

So when Atlanta Springfield, a barefoot call girl in a seedy Los Angeles bar, suddenly realizes she’s a woman in Tarantino’s tenth and final film, she runs for her life. But standing in her way are all the women who came before her.

