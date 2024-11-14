REDCAT Presents Holland Andrews In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On December 14, 2024, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater will present vocalist, clarinetist, and composer Holland Andrews with the World premiere of Where The Apple Fell.

With Where The Apple Fell, Holland Andrews crafts a new sonic world to consider the transmission of spirit. In this solo performance, inspired by the intersection of mental health and transcendent experience, Andrews draws on the connection between their late mother hearing voices and their own communications with the voices of passed loved ones and entities of light. The improvised score layers Andrews' voice in a variety of styles and textures using processed clarinet, distortion pedal, and electronics. Amidst this sea of voices a clear call sings out “I love you so much”—a clear conclusion to this cathartic, sublime evening.

Please note: Where The Apple Fell contains loud sounds.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Holland Andrews is a vocalist, composer, music producer, and performer whose work focuses on the abstraction of operatic and extended-technique voice to build cathartic and dissonant soundscapes. Andrews arranges music for voice, clarinet, and electronics and harnesses these instruments' innate qualities of power and elegance to serve as a cohesive vessel for themes surrounding vulnerability and healing. As a vocalist, their influences stem from a dynamic range, including contemporary opera, American experimentalism, musical theater, and jazz, while also cultivating their unique vocal style, which integrates these influences with language disintegration, vocal distortion, and environmental ambiance. Andrews previously performed solo music under the stage name “Like a Villain.”

In addition to creating solo work, Andrews composes and performs for dance, theater, and film. Their work toured nationally and internationally with artists such as Bill T. Jones, Dorothée Munyaneza, Will Rawls, Sonya Tayeh, Jenn Freeman, and poet Demian DinéYazhi'. Notable musical collaborations include Son Lux, Christina Vantzou, William Brittelle, Methods Body, West Dylan Thordson, Peter Broderick, Darian Donovan Thomas, and Nils Frahm. Their work is part of the 2024 Whitney Biennial featuring two sound installations: one in the central stairwell, titled Air I Breathe: Radio, and another in the freight elevator, titled Hyperacusis Version 1: Sleeping Bag.

Their previous work also includes composing film scores for Rebeca Huntt's Beba (nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and acquired by Neon and Onyx Collective/Hulu) and Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn's Another Body ( SXSW 2023 Documentary Feature Special Jury Award for Innovation in Storytelling). Andrews has gained recognition from publications such as The Wire, The New York Times, Vogue, Le Monde, and BBC Radio. They are a Foundation for Contemporary Arts grant recipient (2023) and United States Artist Fellow (2024).

