Promethean Live Series Announces Lineup For the Week of May 11

Created specifically for young artists, the Promethean Live series is designed to cover basic principles and provide a space for young artists to gain access to industry leaders. Previous classes have covered topics including in depth discussions on audition arias, how ensemble contracts function, and an introduction to artistic administration and the structure at opera companies in the US and Europe.

Classes take place on Instagram Live and on Zoom, where viewers can ask questions and engage in conversation in real time. See the schedule below for the week of May 11, and tune in to join the conversation!

MONDAY

Instagram Live 12:00 PM EDT

Roberto Kalb hears hundreds of auditions each year as Resident Conductor and Head of Music at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. He lends his expertise in this series of short classes breaking gown popular audition arias, and gives you tips on how to nail that big audition.

In this class, Roberto leads a detailed class exploring the popular audition aria "Una furtiva Lagrima" from L'Elisir d'Amore.

Zoom 1:00 PM EDT

Promethean Artists fitness consultant Chase Schaap of Incremental Gains creates fitness programs for artists working at companies including Deutsche Oper Berlin, The Metropolitan Opera , Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Oper Frankfurt

Designed specifically for singers of all fitness levels, Chase will guide a 40 minute class through a series of bodyweight movements and stretching that focus on the foundations of breath and tension release. No equipment needed and no judgements passed.

Reservation required: RSVP to info@prometheanartists.com

TUESDAY

Instagram Live at 12:00 PM EDT

Sydney Mancasola performs regularly at The Metropolitan Opera, Oper Frankfurt, Komische Oper Berlin, and other leading international houses. In this class she'll discuss strategies for handling the pressures of sustaining an operatic career, auditions, and the pressures artists put on themselves.

WEDNESDAY

Instagram Live 12:00 PM EDT

President and Founder of Promethean Artists, in this class Adam Cavagnaro goes over the basics of artist management including what a manager does, when it's time to get one, and tips on finding the right manager for your career.

THURSDAY

Zoom 11:00 AM EDT

Promethean Artists fitness consultant Chase Schaap of Incremental Gains creates fitness programs for artists working at companies including Deutsche Oper Berlin, The Metropolitan Opera , Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Oper Frankfurt

Designed specifically for singers of all fitness levels, Chase will guide a 40 minute class through a series of bodyweight movements and stretching that focus on the foundations of breath and tension release. No equipment needed and no judgements passed.

Reservation required: RSVP to info@prometheanartists.com

Instagram Live 12:00 PM EDT

Known for the singular power and beauty of her voice, Deborah Voigt made her name as the most sought after leading dramatic soprano on the world's biggest stages. In this class she'll talk about the challenges for young artists navigating the industry with a large voice.

FRIDAY

Instagram Live 12:00 PM EDT

Current Director of Opera Studies at The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University and soon to be artistic administrator at the Metropolitan Opera, in this class Michael Heaston talks about his path to administration, working with young artists, and his take on auditions.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You