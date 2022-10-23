Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pop/R&B Singer Jen Ash Releases 'CRUSH ON YOU' Single

The new single takes inspiration from classic R&B icons of the 90s, while also adding modern pop elements to introduce a fresh and uplifting melody.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 23, 2022  

Pop/R&B Singer Jen Ash Releases 'CRUSH ON YOU' Single

Former professional basketball player Jen Ash has released the 90s-flavored "Crush On You." Ash was born in Lebanon, raised in France and currently lives in Los Angeles.

Jen Ash is truly an international artist. The globe-trotting pop/soul singer-songwriter was born in Lebanon and raised in France. After a successful stint as a professional basketball player, she left it all behind and moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career. She's been performing in LA since 2018, releasing a string of acclaimed singles, which have racked up over 100K Spotify streams. Now, the blonde beauty has hooked up with award-winning PR firm, MTS Management Group for the release of her latest track.

Titled "Crush On You," the new single takes inspiration from classic R&B icons of the 90s, while also adding modern pop elements to introduce a fresh and uplifting melody.

When asked about her music, Jen says, "I have some memories in my life that are related to specific songs. I want people to relate some parts of their life to my music. I wanna tell them that they are not alone...that we all feel the same at some point. Music is the best way to tell people: 'I understand what you are going through and I'm with you."

For more about Jen Ash, please visit www.jenashmusic.com

instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jenashmusic/

twitter: https://twitter.com/jenashmusic

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jenashmusic

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jenashmusic/

https://www.facebook.com/jennassh/


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at The Road Theatre Company's ACCORDING TO THE CHORUSPhotos: First Look at The Road Theatre Company's ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS
October 22, 2022

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, have released production photos for their world premiere comedy, ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS, written by Arlene Hutton (The Nibroc Trilogy) and directed by Emily Chase. ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS runs through Sunday, December 11 at the Road Theatre. Check out the photos here!
The Soraya Presents Lahav ShAni Making His Los Angeles Debut As Music Director And Conductor Of Israel PhilharmonicThe Soraya Presents Lahav ShAni Making His Los Angeles Debut As Music Director And Conductor Of Israel Philharmonic
October 21, 2022

An evening of firsts – the Israel Philharmonic makes a historic Soraya debut of new music director Lahav Shani who inherited the role from Los  Angeles' beloved Zubin Mehta. Maestro Shani will provide The Soraya another milestone – the  first ever Mahler symphony to resound in the Great Hall.
MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room On November 7MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room On November 7
October 21, 2022

The Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM) has announced the presentation of MUSI-CAL at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood on Monday November 7th, 2022.
Caltech Public Programming's Behind the Book Author Series to Present Gaia Vince Author of NOMAD CENTURYCaltech Public Programming's Behind the Book Author Series to Present Gaia Vince Author of NOMAD CENTURY
October 21, 2022

Gaia Vince will discuss her book NOMAD CENTURY How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World with Tapio Schneider, Caltech’s Theodore Y. Wu Professor of Environmental Science and Engineering, in a pre-record conversation as part of Caltech Public Programming’s Behind the Book series. This author talk takes place on Tuesday, November 15, at 6 pm PT.
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City TourJustin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City Tour
October 21, 2022

Kiki & Herb: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? runs Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 11. Hot off the heels of their sold-out run at Brooklyn Academy of Music last year, this tour will be Kiki & Herb's first shows out of NYC since 2007.