Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pop-Rock Marvel Malina Moye Announces New Single 'Say My Name' From Upcoming Album

It's a high energy power anthem that is lyrically filled with hope, inspiration and the soulful will to triumph then is rounded out with a Prince-esque blues rock solo.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Pop-Rock Marvel Malina Moye Announces New Single 'Say My Name' From Upcoming Album

Guitar sensation Malina Moye has released her new single and video directed by filmmaker Marc Fusco. "Say My Name" is from the forth coming album "DIRTY" which set for a March 17, 2023 release via WCE Records.

Produced by Bjorn "POLARBEAR" Soderberg (Kendrick Lamar, NEYO, Nikki Sixx) Malina and POLARBEAR deliver an infectious groove that incorporates her Signature Sound of Pop, Rock and Soul. It's a high energy power anthem that is lyrically filled with hope, inspiration and the soulful will to triumph then is rounded out with a Prince-esque blues rock solo.

"Saying a person's name forces you to understand someone's story and view them as a person and not just as a number or a hashtag," states Moye.

In December, Moye left an indelible mark at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, performing the national anthem at the biggest comeback game in NFL history between the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.

"Since the pandemic, so much has happened and I can't wait to see you all and share this new album. The overall theme of 'Dirty' is about taking the high road when others have done you wrong, which so hard to do," Moye states. "But forgiving others is not for them, it's for you in order to thrive and grow. The songs on this album take you on a journey of emotions that one goes through before you hit the forgiveness stage."

Malina will kickstart her "DIRTY" tour in Austria and Germany in April and will announce summer dates back in the U.S. soon. Moye's last release "Bad As I Wanna Be" reached number one for two consecutive weeks on the Billboard Blues chart and her Signature Sound has garnered rave reviews from "Billboard Magazine."

Rocking an upside-down Fender Stratocaster or touting a Gibson Flying V, acclaimed singer, songwriter, and lefty guitarist, Malina Moye has carved out her own lane among the new breed of Rock artists with a unique blend of Pop-Rock, Funk, and Blues. From honoring the late Queen of England, to playing on Experience Hendrix Tours alongside Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Eric Gales, to honoring music pioneer Chuck Berry at his Rock n Roll Hall of Fame tribute concert, Moye has been considered a premiere guitarist by Guitar World Magazine, naming her one of "the top 10 female guitarist to know."

Malina also teamed up with actress/recording artist Bella Thorne on the single and music video "Phantom," which garnered over one million streams in 24 hours and three million views on YouTube in less than two days. American Songwriter Magazine calls Moye "a beacon" and "a treasure of an artist." For more information, visit MalinaMoye.com.

European Tour Dates:

April 14, Frauental, AT

April 15 Wien, AT

April 17 Weinheim, DE

April 18 TBD

April 19 Dusseldorf, DE

April 20 Hamburg, DE

April 21 Fehmran, DE

April 22 Schwerin, DE

April 24 Salzburg, AT



Story Pirates to Return to Los Angeles in March Photo
Story Pirates to Return to Los Angeles in March
Story Pirates, the 2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children's Podcast, will present Story Pirates Live on Stage! on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:30pm at The Saban Theatre. All proceeds from this benefit performance will go to Story Pirates Changemakers.
CYCLE OF POVERTY Reading Festival Comes to A Noise Within in February Photo
CYCLE OF POVERTY Reading Festival Comes to A Noise Within in February
Lower Depth Theatre partners with A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' community engagement series to present 'Cycle of Poverty' reading festival.
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU ARE Photo
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU ARE
Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is excited to announce our fifth salon as part of Truth or Consequences, a curated series of transdisciplinary salons, now at a secret location in Downtown Los Angeles. Come As You Are is an evening of live music, performance, and deep discussion that will take place on January 29th from 5pm - 8pm at the Bendix Building in the Fashion District of Downtown LA. 
Verdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in A SERENADE TO MUSIC Next Month Photo
Verdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in A SERENADE TO MUSIC Next Month
The 39th season of the Verdi Chorus continues with the Fox Singers, presented by the Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation, in A Serenade To Music for one night only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on February 25, at 7:30pm. 

More Hot Stories For You


Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU AREHeidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU ARE
January 18, 2023

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is excited to announce our fifth salon as part of Truth or Consequences, a curated series of transdisciplinary salons, now at a secret location in Downtown Los Angeles. Come As You Are is an evening of live music, performance, and deep discussion that will take place on January 29th from 5pm - 8pm at the Bendix Building in the Fashion District of Downtown LA. 
Verdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in A SERENADE TO MUSIC Next MonthVerdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in A SERENADE TO MUSIC Next Month
January 18, 2023

The 39th season of the Verdi Chorus continues with the Fox Singers, presented by the Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation, in A Serenade To Music for one night only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on February 25, at 7:30pm. 
Musical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next MonthMusical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next Month
January 18, 2023

Fifteen years after it made its original appearance in the Los Angeles theater scene, 9 to 5, The Musical is debuting on the Musical Theatre West stage! Musical Theatre West (MTW), Long Beach's premier theater company, will bring some of Dolly Parton's award-winning music to life for its first show of the 2023 season.
The Wayward Artist Announces Season Six; AVENUE Q, YELLOW FACE, and MoreThe Wayward Artist Announces Season Six; AVENUE Q, YELLOW FACE, and More
January 18, 2023

After its first five years of success in bringing “wayward” theatre to Orange County audiences, The Wayward Artist announces its most ambitious season yet. In Season Six, The Wayward Artist will bring nine different shows to its stage, including six main stage shows and three shows from Wayward Voices, the company’s unique program designed to amplify, enhance, and empower BIPOC voices in theatre. 
TREELOGY: A Musical Portrait of California's Redwood, Sequoia and Joshua Trees Receives its World PremiereTREELOGY: A Musical Portrait of California's Redwood, Sequoia and Joshua Trees Receives its World Premiere
January 18, 2023

Treelogy is a celebration and a call to action to save California's beloved and iconic trees.  Inspired by California's epic wildfires chronicled by The New York Times journalist John Branch, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director, Thor Steingraber, and artist in residence Etienne Gara, have created a musical response to the fires, and a tribute to these precious trees.  
share