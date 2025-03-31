Pop-Reggae Band UB40 Announces U.S. Tour Kicking Off This August

Tour will begin on August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia through October 5 at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Four-time Grammy nominated UB40 has announced their upcoming U.S. "RELENTLESS TOUR" - which will begin on August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia through October 5 at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The legendary reggae-pop band returns to the U.S. for a fourth consecutive year, performing at major amphitheaters and performing arts centers across America -and will bring fans electric live performances of their worldwide hit singles to the stage with "Red Red Wine," "Food For Thought," "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You," and much more; in addition to songs from their current album, "UB45."
Pre-sale for the "Relentless Tour" is on April 2; and on-sale is on April 4. Tickets and fan experiences are available for purchase at UB40.GLOBAL and local ticket outlets (fan experiences are provided by 237 Global). Exclusive VIP Meet & Greet and Merch Packages are available at https://ub40.global/tour/.
Says Robin Campbell, "We always look forward to returning to the U.S. Traveling coast-to-coast with over 30 dates, visiting some of our favorite places with great support acts, we can't wait."
Adds Jimmy Brown, "We are looking forward to our upcoming U.S. tour. No doubt we'll be clocking up the miles on the road, as we always do with many hours spent on the tour bus, but American audiences are so much fun to play to and are so loud in their appreciation that it is one of the most rewarding countries to tour. We've toured the U.S. every year for the last three years, this being the fourth, and it gets better every time."
The world's biggest-selling reggae group, with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, UB40 members James Brown (drums), Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals), Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals), Martin Meredith (keyboards/WX7/saxophone), Jahred Gordon (keyboards), Laurence Parry (trumpet/flugel/trombone), Ian Thompson (saxophone),Gilly G (MC vocals), Matt Campbell (backing vocals) - and lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Doyle - are an English reggae and pop multi-cultural band originally formed in Birmingham, England. With more than 50 UK Top 40 singles and 17 UK Top 10 albums, the group has been recording and touring since 1978. Originating as a group of young friends with working-class origins, to creating the world's most successful reggae band, UB40 has gone on to becoming four-time Grammy nominees for "Best Reggae Album," spending a combined 11 plus years on the UK album charts with hit singles including "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You," "Red Red Wine," "I Got You Babe (Ft. Chrissie Hynde),"and many more. UB40 is one of the most successful British groups of all time. The band released their hit album, UB45, with new songs and re-imagined classics last year commemorating their historic45th anniversary - reaching #5 on the UK official album chart.
August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Woodruff Arts Center
August 19 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
August 21 - Clearwater, FL - BayCare Sound
August 22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
August 23 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 24 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
August 27 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia w/ Buena Vista Orchestra
August 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
August 29 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark w/ Inner Circle
August 31 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
September 2 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
September 4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
September 5 - Toronto, ON - Casino Rama
September 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Parx Casino
September 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre w/ The English Beat
September 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
September 11 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre w/ The English Beat
September 13 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival
September 15 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
September 16 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
September 17 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
September 19 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
September 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
September 22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
September 24 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery, w/ The English Beat
September 26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield w/ The English Beat
September 27 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino w/ Inner Circle &Big Mountain
September 28 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
September 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts
October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre w/ The English Beat
October 3 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theatre
October 4 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre w/ The English Beat
October 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas w/ The English Beat
For more information and to connect with UB40 visit www.UB40.global.
