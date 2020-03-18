Podcast: West of Broadway Podcast Talks with THE BOOK OF MORMON's Liam Tobin

With the COVID 19 Pandemic bringing shows and businesses to a standstill, there isn't much theater news to report but Will Armstrong and Wendy Rosoff wanted to share their conversation with Book of Mormon star Liam Tobin from their Los Angeles run at the Ahmanson Theater. Liam talks about his history with this musical juggernaut and what life is like on the road.

After that, friend of the pod, Joseph Corella of 567Broadway shares some tips to inspire us on our fitness journeys.

We hope that this episode made you smile. Special thanks to our friends at The Ahmanson Theater and Center Theater Group for helping us connect with Liam and if you are looking for some inspiration and motivation, be sure to check out 567Broadway.com

Hope you are all staying safe and healthy and taking this time of extended isolation to rest, recharge.

So on behalf of Will & Wendy, good-bye for now! But, not for long because, if you're looking for us you'll always find us, just West of Broadway!

ABOUT WEST OF BROADWAY

On the West of Broadway podcast, Broadway veterans Will Armstrong & Wendy Rosoff discuss the vibrant musical theater scene on the West Coast, covering movie musicals, regional productions, national tours, and more with the cast, crew, producers, and supporters who make it all happen. If you want a lighthearted celebration of musical theater, you can find it all West of Broadway!

Wendy Rosoff

Wendy Rosoff is thrilled to join the West of Broadway Podcast! A true bi-coastal performer, Wendy's impressive resume, delightful personality, and insightful interview skills help shape each episode. As a successful performer and a celebrated educator, Wendy's mission is to share the stories and bring out the unexpected in each episode.



Broadway/NYC: Broadway/NYC: Tony Award-winning revival of 42nd St, A Christmas Carol, My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies at Carnegie Hall. Other favorites include Pre-Broadway run of White Christmas at The Orpheum in San Fran, Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Mrs. Claus), Falsettos (Cordelia) at Third St. Theatre, Disenchanted (Belle) at the El Portal Theatre, The Goodbye Girl (Paula), Promises Promises (Vivien De La Hoya), Sunday In The Park With George (Frieda) with the Drama Critics Circle award-winning Musical Theatre Guild, as well as four seasons as a guest star artist at the multi-award winning Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma, CA. Some favorite TV acting credits include Fresh Off The Boat (ABC), Criminal Minds (CBS), Shameless (Showtime), Scorpion (CBS), Veep (HBO), Castle (ABC), and Good Behavior (ABC). Podcast host: Two In The Solo Booth, Skytalks: Elevated Conversations at the Line Loft in Hollywood. Wendy's directing work includes: Door To America (SheArts Festival - Zephyr Theatre), Hairspray (Winner of Best Musical - NoHo Fringe Awards and Valley Theatre Awards), Once On This Island, Seussical, Grease, Into The Woods, (Strasberg Theatre Institute), For The Record, Glory of Love, And The Winner Is, Musicals That Rock (Marilyn Monroe Theatre - West Hollywood), Fantastical Family Night! - Assoc. Director (BroadwayWorld.com award winner for Best Theatre for Youth), West Side Story - staged reading series (AMDA-LA). Choreography credits include shows such as Cabaret, Funny Thing Happened On the Way To The Forum, Rocky Horror Show, Side Show, The Full Monty, Under The Gaslight, Splendor In The Grass, Broadway Under The Stars, and over a dozen dance concerts at AMDA, LA campus. Educator: American Musical And Dramatic Academy Los Angeles Campus, Strasberg Institute, Idyllwild Summer Arts Academy, Millennium Dance Studio - Junior Professional Program, Broadway Arts Camp, Master Classes for the Montana Dance Arts Association, Bring It To Broadway Intensive, Transcendence Theatre Broadway Kids Program, Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts. Proud member of AEA/SAG-AFTRA/AGVA. www.wendyrosoff.com.

Will Armstrong

Will Armstrong started dancing at the age of 2. He started working professionally at Walt Disney World fresh out of High School. After several years in Orlando he set sail with Norwegian Cruise Lines performing in Will Rogers Follies, Greese, Crazy for You and 42nd Street.

When he returned to land, he joined the 1st national tour of Victor/Victoria with Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame. At the end of his 52-week American tour, Will traveled east to perform at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea in various stage productions where he danced, sang and made wonderful friends.

Will's Broadway debut was in 2002 as a chorus member in the Broadway revival of 42nd Street with Tom Wopat of The Dukes of Hazard and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel from the Drowsy Chaperone. After 42nd Street closed, Will filmed Susan Stroman and Mel Brooks movie musical The Producers before taking his final performing job as an ensemble member of The World Famous Radio City Christmas Spectacular. After Will stepped away from performing he joined the support team of the 1st National tour of Wicked before bringing it to the Pantages Theater for a 5 year residency.

Will now owns his own public relations agency where he puts the skills he learned in the entertainment industry to work creating exciting and original strategies that put smiles on his clients faces.





