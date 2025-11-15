Plaza Mexico Celebrates Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe; Procession, LAS MAÑANITAS, Live Performances

The event at Plaza Mexico is on Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12.
Plaza Mexico will mark its annual celebration of Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe with a procession, Las Mañanitas, Live performances and more.
The event is a theatrical reenactment of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which includes the creation of a symbolic altar amidst a festive atmosphere. This event commemorates the miraculous appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe to the indigenous man Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill, where her image was imprinted on his tilma (cloak).
It is a celebration of faith, tradition, and community.
The dates for the family-friendly event at Plaza Mexico are Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12, with the following schedules:
