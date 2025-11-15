 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Plaza Mexico Celebrates Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe; Procession, LAS MAÑANITAS, Live Performances

The event at Plaza Mexico is on Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12.

By: Nov. 15, 2025
Plaza Mexico Celebrates Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe; Procession, LAS MAÑANITAS, Live Performances Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Plaza Mexico will mark its annual celebration of Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe with a procession, Las Mañanitas, Live performances and more.

The event is a theatrical reenactment of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which includes the creation of a symbolic altar amidst a festive atmosphere. This event commemorates the miraculous appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe to the indigenous man Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill, where her image was imprinted on his tilma (cloak).

It is a celebration of faith, tradition, and community.

The dates for the family-friendly event at Plaza Mexico are Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12, with the following schedules:

Thursday, December 11:

  • 5 p.m.-10 p.m.: Live music
  • 11 p.m.: Mass with Mariachi
  • 12 a.m.: Banda music performance

Friday, December 12

  • 8 a.m.: Procession
  • 10 a.m.: Mass with Mariachi
  • 11:30 a.m.: Distribution of pan dulce and coffee



Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos