Playful People Productions Hosts Free MARCH MARSHMALLOW MADNESS

San Jose's Playful People Productions is inviting playful people to join them online March 27 and 28 for screenings of their 2018 productions of The Marshmallow Incident (two children's casts, and two youth/family casts).



On each of the two days, Playful People will stream one of the children's cast productions at 1pm, and a youth/family production at 5pm. Each streaming will be preceded by a one-hour pre-party with various activities (some including marshmallows) and interviews with cast members, and will be followed by a 30-minute post-show where cast members can gather on screen and reminisce. The screenings, pre- and post-show gatherings are free; families can also make a donation to the nonprofit company, and have a "Marshmallow box" with fun and festive items delivered to their home.

Playful People Artist Director Katie D'Arcey created a stage adaptation based on the book "The Marshmallow Incident" by Judi Barrett and Ron Barrett (creators of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"), and the 2018 production performed at San Jose's Historic Hoover Theatre features an original score by local recording artist Sean Mendelson. In The Marshmallow Incident, two towns separated by a dotted yellow line (guarded by Knights) live their lives determined not to interact with their neighbors, although no one can remember exactly why. But a questioning young apprentice Knight might just be able to change a few minds. When the line is accidentially crossed, a colorful cast of villagers and the Ambidextrous Knights will be caught up in a chaotic battle of marshmallows.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults and stages performances where family members can perform together. Normally performing out of the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, the company immediately sprung into action in March, 2020 to create POP (Playful Online People) programming, converting all its theatre experiences to virtual formats and continuing to make arts and theatre opportunities available to kids and families during the pandemic.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D' Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.

These videos can be watched free of charge on the company website at https://playfulpeople.org; the screenings will be paired with cast interviews, mini-cook-a-longs and other activities. For more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.