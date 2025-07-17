 tracking pixel
Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical

By: Jul. 17, 2025
Wisteria Theater Company is presenting radically reimagined production of XANADU, directed and designed by Brayden Hade.  Watch photos of the production.

Set against immersive projections and a crumbling disco paradise, the production follows Clio (Lexi Collins), an ancient muse disguised as a roller-skating Aussie, who inspires—and entangles—Sonny Malone (Connor Bullock), a sun-soaked SoCal artist teetering between vision and delusion. Olivia Newton-John’s iconic hits remain intact, but in this version, they pulse with new meaning.

The cast features Hadiyyah Noelle, Lisa Dyson, and Kelby Thwaits, alongside a chorus of roller-disco gods. 

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Danielle Johnson, Lexi Collins, Christina Jardine

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Trae Adair, Christina Jardine, Hadiyyah Noelle, Christopher Thume

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Lisa Dyson, Hadiyyah Noelle

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Trae Adair, Danielle Johnsonn, Christopher Thume

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Danielle Johnson, Christina Jardinne, Lexi Collins, Trae Adair

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Hadiyyah Noelle, Lisa Dysonn, Danielle Johnson, Christina Jardine

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Christina Jardine

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Connor Bullock

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Christina Jardine, Danielle Johnson, Lisa Dyson, Trae Adair, Christopher Thume

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Lisa Dyson, Hadiyyah Noelle, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Danielle Johnson

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Connor Bullock, Trae Adair

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Christopher Thume, Connor Bullock, Danielle Johnson

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Connor Bullock

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Kelby Thwaits, Connor Bullock

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Connor Bullock, Danielle Johnsonn, Christopher Thume, Christina Jardine, Trae Adair

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Trae Adair, Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Christopher Thume, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Trae Adair, Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Trae Adair, Lexi Collins

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Trae Adair, Danielle Johnson, Connor Bullock

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Kelby Twaits, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins, Danielle Johnson

Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical Image
Hadiyyah Noelle, Kelby Thwaits, Lisa Dyson


