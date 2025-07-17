Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical

The cast features Hadiyyah Noelle, Lisa Dyson, and Kelby Thwaits, alongside a chorus of roller-disco gods.
Wisteria Theater Company is presenting radically reimagined production of XANADU, directed and designed by Brayden Hade. Watch photos of the production.
Set against immersive projections and a crumbling disco paradise, the production follows Clio (Lexi Collins), an ancient muse disguised as a roller-skating Aussie, who inspires—and entangles—Sonny Malone (Connor Bullock), a sun-soaked SoCal artist teetering between vision and delusion. Olivia Newton-John’s iconic hits remain intact, but in this version, they pulse with new meaning.
The cast features Hadiyyah Noelle, Lisa Dyson, and Kelby Thwaits, alongside a chorus of roller-disco gods.
Danielle Johnson, Lexi Collins, Christina Jardine
Trae Adair, Christina Jardine, Hadiyyah Noelle, Christopher Thume
Lisa Dyson, Hadiyyah Noelle
Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock
Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock
Trae Adair, Danielle Johnsonn, Christopher Thume
Danielle Johnson, Christina Jardinne, Lexi Collins, Trae Adair
Hadiyyah Noelle, Lisa Dysonn, Danielle Johnson, Christina Jardine
Christina Jardine
Connor Bullock
Christina Jardine, Danielle Johnson, Lisa Dyson, Trae Adair, Christopher Thume
Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock
Lisa Dyson, Hadiyyah Noelle, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins
Lexi Collins
Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins
Connor Bullock, Trae Adair
Christopher Thume, Connor Bullock, Danielle Johnson
Lexi Collins
Connor Bullock
Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins
Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins
Kelby Thwaits, Connor Bullock
Connor Bullock, Danielle Johnsonn, Christopher Thume, Christina Jardine, Trae Adair
Trae Adair, Lexi Collins
Christopher Thume, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins
Trae Adair, Lexi Collins
Trae Adair, Lexi Collins
Trae Adair, Danielle Johnson, Connor Bullock
Kelby Twaits, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins, Danielle Johnson
Hadiyyah Noelle, Kelby Thwaits, Lisa Dyson
Videos