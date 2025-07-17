Photos: Wisteria Theater Company Reimagines XANADU the Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wisteria Theater Company is presenting radically reimagined production of XANADU, directed and designed by Brayden Hade. Watch photos of the production.

Set against immersive projections and a crumbling disco paradise, the production follows Clio (Lexi Collins), an ancient muse disguised as a roller-skating Aussie, who inspires—and entangles—Sonny Malone (Connor Bullock), a sun-soaked SoCal artist teetering between vision and delusion. Olivia Newton-John’s iconic hits remain intact, but in this version, they pulse with new meaning.

The cast features Hadiyyah Noelle, Lisa Dyson, and Kelby Thwaits, alongside a chorus of roller-disco gods.



Danielle Johnson, Lexi Collins, Christina Jardine

Trae Adair, Christina Jardine, Hadiyyah Noelle, Christopher Thume

Lisa Dyson, Hadiyyah Noelle

Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock

Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock

Trae Adair, Danielle Johnsonn, Christopher Thume

Danielle Johnson, Christina Jardinne, Lexi Collins, Trae Adair

Hadiyyah Noelle, Lisa Dysonn, Danielle Johnson, Christina Jardine

Christina Jardine

Connor Bullock

Christina Jardine, Danielle Johnson, Lisa Dyson, Trae Adair, Christopher Thume

Lexi Collins, Connor Bullock

Lisa Dyson, Hadiyyah Noelle, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Danielle Johnson

Lexi Collins

Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Connor Bullock, Trae Adair

Christopher Thume, Connor Bullock, Danielle Johnson

Lexi Collins

Connor Bullock

Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Kelby Thwaits, Connor Bullock

Connor Bullock, Danielle Johnsonn, Christopher Thume, Christina Jardine, Trae Adair

Trae Adair, Lexi Collins

Christopher Thume, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins

Trae Adair, Lexi Collins

Trae Adair, Lexi Collins

Trae Adair, Danielle Johnson, Connor Bullock

Kelby Twaits, Connor Bullock, Lexi Collins, Danielle Johnson

Hadiyyah Noelle, Kelby Thwaits, Lisa Dyson