Photos: WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST Opens Ensemble Theatre Company 47th Season

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC) will open its 47th season, themed “Truth and Illusion,” with War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast, a gripping theatrical recreation of the 1938 Orson Welles radio drama that shook a nation. See photos of the production.

Written by Joe Landry and directed by Jamie Torcellini, the production runs October 8–26, 2025, at The New Vic Theatre (33 W. Victoria Street).

Audiences will step back in time to October 30, 1938, when Welles’ broadcast of H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds blurred the lines between news and fiction, causing widespread panic across the United States. In this inventive 90-minute production, ETC transforms the stage into a 1930s radio studio, complete with live Foley effects, period music, and the tension of a live broadcast unfolding in real time.

“This production captures the magic and immediacy of live radio theatre while exploring themes that feel remarkably relevant today,” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s Executive Artistic Director. “In an era when the line between truth and fiction is constantly questioned, Joe Landry’s brilliant adaptation reminds us of the power of storytelling and media to shape public perception.”

The production stars Richard Baird as Freddy Filmore / Orson Welles, Matthew Floyd Miller as Harry Haywood, Ashley Margaret Morton as Lana Sherwood, and Bryan Daniel Porter as Jake Laurents. Together, the four performers bring dozens of characters to life in a dazzling display of theatrical virtuosity.

A distinguished creative team supports the production’s immersive design. Stephen Gifford provides scenic design, Jared A. Sayeg designs lighting, and Kate Bergh creates the 1930s-inspired costumes. James Ard handles sound design, Kevin Williams serves as properties designer, and Jeff Gardner brings the show’s audio magic to life as Foley artist. Kristal Georgopoulos is the production stage manager.

The Community Pay What You Can Night will be held Wednesday, October 8, continuing ETC’s commitment to accessibility and community engagement.

Tickets range from $40–$104, with discounted pricing available for younger and student audiences. All patrons 35 and under may purchase tickets for $35, and student tickets are $25. Tickets are available through the ETC box office by calling (805) 965-5400 or online at etcsb.org.

Photo Credit: Lore Photography

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP