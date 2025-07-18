Photos: The Hollywood Museum Opens Marx Brothers Exhibit LEGENDS OF LAUGHTER

The Hollywood Museum has unveiled a new, one-of-a-kind exhibit honoring the legendary Marx Brothers. Titled “Legends of Laughter: The Marx Brothers,” the expansive showcase offers fans an unprecedented glimpse into the lives and careers of Groucho, Harpo, Chico, Zeppo, and Gummo Marx, featuring original and screen-used costumes, props, family photographs, memorabilia, and rare artwork. See photos from the opening celebration.

The event was hosted by Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum, and welcomed key speakers from the Marx family and inner circle, including Bill Marx (son of Harpo), Jade Marx (granddaughter of Groucho), Greg Marx (grandson of Gummo), Steve Stoliar (Groucho’s former assistant and author of Raised Eyebrows), Frank Ferrante (family friend and historian), Robert S. Bader (Marx Brothers historian and author), and actress Jackie Joseph. Special messages were shared from Leonard Maltin and Dick Cavett.

Celebrity guests in attendance included Sam Harris, Danny Arroyo, Bob Bergen, Carolyn Hennesy, Erin Murphy, Lydia Cornell, Barry and Stanley Livingston, Ilene Graff, Kennedy Garcia, Kym Karath, Robert Weide, and many others across film, TV, and stage.

Among the exhibit’s highlights are Chico’s screen-used hat, Harpo’s iconic horn, wig, harmonica, trench coat, and travel trunk, and Groucho’s personal library books, scripts, and furnishings from his home. The exhibit also features paintings by Harpo Marx from his post-performance years and memorabilia from You Bet Your Life.

“We are excited to be able to make history, as we present this unique Marx Brothers exhibit,” said Donelle Dadigan. “I know when Marx Brothers fans from all around the world come and visit The Hollywood Museum, they will have a rare and up-close opportunity to experience this exciting new exhibition.”

The Hollywood Museum is located in the historic Max Factor Building in Hollywood, California.

Photo Credit: Sheri Determan/Courtesy of the Hollywood Museum