 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala

The event raised over $12 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

This weekend, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fifth annual gala, raising over $12 million to support the museum’s exhibition and public programming. The gala was co-chaired by Wicked movie director Jon M. Chu along with Common, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson, and Academy Museum Trustee Alejandro Ramírez Magaña.

The evening, commemorating the museum’s four-year anniversary, was a star-studded affair that honored Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang with awards for their contributions to film both past and present. The Vantage Award was presented by Jon M. Chu to Wicked actor and comedian Bowen Yang.  Before the night was over, George Clooney introduced a special musical performance by Bruce Springsteen, where he closed out the evening singing “Streets of Philadelphia,” “Atlantic City,” and “Land of Hope and Dreams.” Learn more about the awards here.

The event was attended by some of Hollywood’s most prolific and notable actors and filmmakers including Broadway alums Rachel Zegler, George Clooney, Cristin Milioti, Billy Crudup, Colman Domingo, and many more. Check out photos from the event below.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Lucy Liu

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Jeremy Strong, and Emma Wall

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Charlie Hunnam

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Zoë Kravitz

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Bowen Yang and Jon M. Chu

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts, Walter Salles and Penélope Cruz

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Anna Kendrick and Lauren Glucksman

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Ayo Edebiri

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Penélope Cruz and Zoe Saldaña

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Mikey Madison attends the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Christina Ricci

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Rose Byrne

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Viola Davis

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Bruce Springsteen and Martin Scorsese

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Zoe Saldaña and Penélope Cruz

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Viola Davis

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, and Logan Lerman

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
George Clooney and Joel Edgerton

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Laura Dern, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Rita Wilson

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Zoe Saldaña

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Bowen Yang

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Sydney Sweeney

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Chase Infiniti

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Kate Hudson

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Zoey Deutch

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Walter Salles, Bowen Yang, and Wim Wenders

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Sydney Sweeney and Eddie Redmayne

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Greta Lee

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Jenna Ortega

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Laura Harrier

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Amanda Seyfried

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Jeremy Allen White

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Dave Franco and Alison Brie

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Elle Fanning

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Bruce Springsteen

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Jeremy Allen White and Kerry Washington

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
George Clooney

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Sebastian Stan

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Milly Alcock, Rachel Zegler, and Francesca Scorsese

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Hudson

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Jon M. Chu

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Colman Domingo

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Cristin Milioti

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala Image
Dwayne Johnson

Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Six
93 ratings

Six
Chicago
71 ratings

Chicago
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
& Juliet
88 ratings

& Juliet

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos