Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala

The event raised over $12 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming.
This weekend, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fifth annual gala, raising over $12 million to support the museum’s exhibition and public programming. The gala was co-chaired by Wicked movie director Jon M. Chu along with Common, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson, and Academy Museum Trustee Alejandro Ramírez Magaña.
The evening, commemorating the museum’s four-year anniversary, was a star-studded affair that honored Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang with awards for their contributions to film both past and present. The Vantage Award was presented by Jon M. Chu to Wicked actor and comedian Bowen Yang. Before the night was over, George Clooney introduced a special musical performance by Bruce Springsteen, where he closed out the evening singing “Streets of Philadelphia,” “Atlantic City,” and “Land of Hope and Dreams.” Learn more about the awards here.
The event was attended by some of Hollywood’s most prolific and notable actors and filmmakers including Broadway alums Rachel Zegler, George Clooney, Cristin Milioti, Billy Crudup, Colman Domingo, and many more. Check out photos from the event below.
Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Jeremy Strong, and Emma Wall
Zoë Kravitz
Bowen Yang and Jon M. Chu
Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts, Walter Salles and Penélope Cruz
Anna Kendrick and Lauren Glucksman
Penélope Cruz and Zoe Saldaña
Mikey Madison attends the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Bruce Springsteen and Martin Scorsese
Zoe Saldaña and Penélope Cruz
Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, and Logan Lerman
George Clooney and Joel Edgerton
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Laura Dern, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Rita Wilson
Zoe Saldaña
Olivia Rodrigo
Sydney Sweeney
Chase Infiniti
Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum
Walter Salles, Bowen Yang, and Wim Wenders
Sydney Sweeney and Eddie Redmayne
Laura Harrier
Jeremy Allen White
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Jeremy Allen White and Kerry Washington
Milly Alcock, Rachel Zegler, and Francesca Scorsese
Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Hudson
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
