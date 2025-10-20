Photos: Rachel Zegler, Bowen Yang, & More at 2025 Academy Museum Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This weekend, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fifth annual gala, raising over $12 million to support the museum’s exhibition and public programming. The gala was co-chaired by Wicked movie director Jon M. Chu along with Common, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson, and Academy Museum Trustee Alejandro Ramírez Magaña.

The evening, commemorating the museum’s four-year anniversary, was a star-studded affair that honored Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang with awards for their contributions to film both past and present. The Vantage Award was presented by Jon M. Chu to Wicked actor and comedian Bowen Yang. Before the night was over, George Clooney introduced a special musical performance by Bruce Springsteen, where he closed out the evening singing “Streets of Philadelphia,” “Atlantic City,” and “Land of Hope and Dreams.” Learn more about the awards here.

The event was attended by some of Hollywood’s most prolific and notable actors and filmmakers including Broadway alums Rachel Zegler, George Clooney, Cristin Milioti, Billy Crudup, Colman Domingo, and many more. Check out photos from the event below.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures