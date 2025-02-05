News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: NOISES OFF Now Playing at Geffen Playhouse﻿

Performances will run through March 9, 2025.

By: Feb. 05, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Noises Off is now being presented at Geffen Playhouse through March 9. The production features Vaneh Assadourian, Amanda Fink, Audrey Francis, Francis Guinan, Rick Holmes, Ora Jones, David Lind, James Vincent Meredith and Max Stewart. Get a first look at photos of the production now! 

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Michael Fabisch of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
LA Art Show to Return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in February
Interview: Beth Leavel of OLD FRIENDS at Center Theatre Group
Pasadena Playhouse to Launch Summer 2025 Theater Camps

Doors slam, sardines fly, and trousers drop in Michael Frayn’s side-splitting British farce about a theater company desperately trying to get their act together.

Both onstage and backstage, chaos reigns for a troupe of floundering actors whose forgotten lines, misplaced props, and steamy romantic entanglements make it nearly impossible for the show to go on. An uproarious love letter to the theater, Noises Off is a peek behind the curtain—where everything that can go wrong, does.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos