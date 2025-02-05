Photos: NOISES OFF Now Playing at Geffen Playhouse﻿

Performances will run through March 9, 2025.
Noises Off is now being presented at Geffen Playhouse through March 9. The production features Vaneh Assadourian, Amanda Fink, Audrey Francis, Francis Guinan, Rick Holmes, Ora Jones, David Lind, James Vincent Meredith and Max Stewart. Get a first look at photos of the production now!
Doors slam, sardines fly, and trousers drop in Michael Frayn’s side-splitting British farce about a theater company desperately trying to get their act together.
Both onstage and backstage, chaos reigns for a troupe of floundering actors whose forgotten lines, misplaced props, and steamy romantic entanglements make it nearly impossible for the show to go on. An uproarious love letter to the theater, Noises Off is a peek behind the curtain—where everything that can go wrong, does.
Photo credit: Jeff Lorch
