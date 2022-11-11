Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre

The desert put on quite a show Wednesday night. Actually, TWO shows! In Palm Springs, CA, the full moon shown bright, while inside the McCallum Theatre, Michael Childers presented ONE NIGHT ONLY, his annual show, showcasing his unique brand of glamour.

This year the show was titled NEW YORK, NEW YORK. It was two hours of non-stop entertainment, taking us through New York City, via a reliable subway system, with many highlights and, for that reason, I am including the program and cast of the evening, below. It was a total sellout and packed to the gills and my hat goes off to Sean McDermott who had the herculean task of performing Copacabana with Barry Manilow sitting in the audience. The evening received a warm and sincere standing ovation, and the WHO'S WHO present in the audience matched the star power on the stage.

This was my first time to the desert and my first ONE NIGHT ONLY, but I'm hoping it will not be my last. Bravo to all and congratulations from this first-timer. Who doesn't love a good show? Kudos to director Scott Coulter, (who also sang) Musical Director Todd Schroeder and his slammin' band and I must mention the stunning pas de deux performed by Chad Allen Ortiz and Samantha Demarco to "Somewhere" choreographed by Michael Nickerson-Rossi. Also, the legendary Karen Ziemba tore up "Don't Rain On My Parade."

I will stop now because otherwise I'll get myself into trouble with many performers I love who donated their time and talents, so I will let the pictures do the talking. You had to be there so hopefully, these photos will help.