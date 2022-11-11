Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre

See photos of Klea Blackhurst, Billy Stritch and many more.

Nov. 11, 2022  
The desert put on quite a show Wednesday night. Actually, TWO shows! In Palm Springs, CA, the full moon shown bright, while inside the McCallum Theatre, Michael Childers presented ONE NIGHT ONLY, his annual show, showcasing his unique brand of glamour.
This year the show was titled NEW YORK, NEW YORK. It was two hours of non-stop entertainment, taking us through New York City, via a reliable subway system, with many highlights and, for that reason, I am including the program and cast of the evening, below. It was a total sellout and packed to the gills and my hat goes off to Sean McDermott who had the herculean task of performing Copacabana with Barry Manilow sitting in the audience. The evening received a warm and sincere standing ovation, and the WHO'S WHO present in the audience matched the star power on the stage.
This was my first time to the desert and my first ONE NIGHT ONLY, but I'm hoping it will not be my last. Bravo to all and congratulations from this first-timer. Who doesn't love a good show? Kudos to director Scott Coulter, (who also sang) Musical Director Todd Schroeder and his slammin' band and I must mention the stunning pas de deux performed by Chad Allen Ortiz and Samantha Demarco to "Somewhere" choreographed by Michael Nickerson-Rossi. Also, the legendary Karen Ziemba tore up "Don't Rain On My Parade."
I will stop now because otherwise I'll get myself into trouble with many performers I love who donated their time and talents, so I will let the pictures do the talking. You had to be there so hopefully, these photos will help.

Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams

42nd STREET
42nd STREET

42nd STREET
42nd STREET

Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams

Ken Page
Ken Page

Klea Blackhurst
Klea Blackhurst

Julie Garnye
Julie Garnye

Alex Getlin
Alex Getlin

Sharon McNight
Sharon McNight

Anthony Murphy
Anthony Murphy

BILLY STRITCH
BILLY STRITCH

Alix Korey
Alix Korey

Teri Ralston
Teri Ralston

Billy Stritch, Teri Ralston, Alix Korey
Billy Stritch, Teri Ralston, Alix Korey

Debbie Gravitte
Debbie Gravitte

Sean McDermott
Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott
Sean McDermott

Edmond Bagnell
Edmond Bagnell

CHRISTINE ANDREAS
CHRISTINE ANDREAS

Seth Sikes
Seth Sikes

Amanda McBroom
Amanda McBroom

Edmund Bagnell,Christine Andreas, Amanda McBroom,Seth Sikes
Edmund Bagnell,Christine Andreas, Amanda McBroom,Seth Sikes

Clint Holmes
Clint Holmes

Chris Mann
Chris Mann

MTU Singers
MTU Singers

MTU Singers
MTU Singers

Chad Allen Ortiz & Samantha Demarco
Chad Allen Ortiz & Samantha Demarco

Chad Allen & Samantha Demarco
Chad Allen & Samantha Demarco

Scott Coulter
Scott Coulter

Karen Ziemba

Karen Ziemba

Lesli Margherita & Y.M.C.A.
Lesli Margherita & Y.M.C.A.

Carole J. Bufford
Carole J. Bufford

One Night Only
One Night Only

One Night Only
One Night Only

One Night Only
One Night Only

One Night Only
One Night Only

McCulumm Theatre
McCulumm Theatre

Scott Coulter, Michael Childers, Todd Schroeder
Scott Coulter, Michael Childers, Todd Schroeder

Scott Coulter, Barry Manilow, Todd Schroeder
Scott Coulter, Barry Manilow, Todd Schroeder

Scott Coulter, Barry Manilow, Garry Kief, Todd Schroeder, Michael Childers
Scott Coulter, Barry Manilow, Garry Kief, Todd Schroeder, Michael Childers

Alix Korey, Teri Ralston, Michael Childers, Amanda McBroom, Amanda McBroom
Alix Korey, Teri Ralston, Michael Childers, Amanda McBroom, Amanda McBroom

Chsf Allen Ortiz & Samantha Demarco
Chsf Allen Ortiz & Samantha Demarco

Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre

Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre

Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre

Barry Manilow & Garry Kief
Barry Manilow & Garry Kief

Barbara Fromm co-chair
Barbara Fromm co-chair

Terri Ketover, co-chair
Terri Ketover, co-chair

Dinner/After Party
Dinner/After Party

Ken Page & Richard Jay-Alexander
Ken Page & Richard Jay-Alexander

One Night Only
One Night Only

Amanda McBroom, Ken Page, David Zippel
Amanda McBroom, Ken Page, David Zippel

David Zippel, Amanda McBroom, Michael Johnston
David Zippel, Amanda McBroom, Michael Johnston

Eda Sorokoff, Debbie Gravitte, Clint Holmes
Eda Sorokoff, Debbie Gravitte, Clint Holmes

After Party
After Party

Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King, CATHERINE ADLER
Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King, CATHERINE ADLER

After Party
After Party

Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre





