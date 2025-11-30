Photos: See Christine Ebersole & Billy Stritch's I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

If you use the code “please get me a seat” at the 54 Below box office, you might be able to snag a spot to see Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch during the run of their show titled “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”. But seriously, Billy and Christine create some of the most masterful musical arrangements of Christmas and Broadway favorites during their performance, and without a doubt Christine has one of the finest voices and vocal agility on the planet. Paired with the talents of Mr. Stritch, this show is a music-loving audience's best Christmas present. They have serious fun with the music and themselves, and we were a lucky audience to be at the musical holiday reunion of these longtime friends. Donna McKechnie joined us for the party and I hope these photos give you some idea of a great evening for the start of the Christmas season at 54 Below.

I'll Be Home for Christmas runs nightly through December 6 with shows at 7 pm. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website here.