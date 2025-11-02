Photos: LE SWITCH by Philip Dawkins, Broken Token Productions in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broken Token Productions gave a first look at rehearsals for its premiere production of Le Switch by Philip Dawkins.

Directed by Spenser Davis, the cast features Danny Bernardo, Christine Lin, Brian Kim McCormick, Jonathan Moreno, and Jonathan Slavin. Performances begin Thursday November 6 and run through Saturday, November 15 at The Broadwater Blackbox.

Le Switch is a romantic comedy that explores the anxieties and changing identities within the gay community following the rise of marriage equality. Set between 2011 and 2014, the story centers on. David, a 35-year-old commitment-phobic New Yorker, who must re-evaluate his identity and relationships after gay marriage becomes legal.

The production team is rounded out by Harrison Lee Foster (light design), Stephanie Yackovetsky (sound design), and Amy Francis Schott (production stage manager).